Super Eagles move up four places in February FIFA rankings, now 3rd in Africa

Nigeria also moved from fifth to third position in Africa behind only Senegal and Morocco after overtaking Algeria and Tunisia in the rankings.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon helped the Super Eagles garner 31.13 points during the period under review after securing three group-stage victories against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau before falling to Tunisia at the Round-of-16.

Despite failing at the first knock-out stage, Nigeria garnered the third-highest points (31.13) behind AFCON beaten finalists Egypt (45.28) and AFCON hosts and bronze medalists Cameroon (43.47).

AFP

Newly-crowned African champions Senegal moved two places up to 18th position in the world, two places above their 20th position in the December rankings.