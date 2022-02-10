Super Eagles move up four places in February FIFA rankings, now 3rd in Africa

Despite early AFCON exit, Super Eagles move from 32nd to 36th position in February FIFA rankings

Super Eagles move into third from fifth in Africa in latest FIFA rankings
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed up four places in the latest FIFA rankings to move from 36th in the last rankings to 32nd in the February edition.

Nigeria also moved from fifth to third position in Africa behind only Senegal and Morocco after overtaking Algeria and Tunisia in the rankings.

Nigeria had an impressive group stage outing with three victories but crashed out at the Round-of-16 after a narrow 1-0 loss to Tunisia
The just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon helped the Super Eagles garner 31.13 points during the period under review after securing three group-stage victories against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau before falling to Tunisia at the Round-of-16.

Despite failing at the first knock-out stage, Nigeria garnered the third-highest points (31.13) behind AFCON beaten finalists Egypt (45.28) and AFCON hosts and bronze medalists Cameroon (43.47).

Captain Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday.
Newly-crowned African champions Senegal moved two places up to 18th position in the world, two places above their 20th position in the December rankings.

Morocco also moved four places higher in the world rankings from 28th to 24th while deposed African champions Algeria went down 14 places from 29th position to 43rd in the world after exiting the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages without winning a match.

