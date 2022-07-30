SUPER EAGLES

Calvin Bassey gets red card 16 minutes into Ajax debut

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Calvin Bassey had a terrible debut for Ajax after the VAR gave him a red card for a clumsy tackle just 16 minutes after he came on

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO ANP)
Calvin Bassey (IMAGO ANP)

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey was shown a red card just 16 minutes into his debut for Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday night.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian international was brought on in the 63rd minute as Ajax welcomed PSV Eindhoven to the Johan Cruyff Arena as both sides battled for the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Bassey was making his first appearance for Ajax after work permit issues prevented him from playing for his new side during pre-season.

Calvin Bassey was named on the Ajax team sheet for the first time as the Alfred Schreuder-led side welcomed PSV for the customary Dutch league season curtain-raiser.

In the 62nd minute, the Nigerian international was brought on in place of Owen Wijndal with Ajax playing a 2-2 draw with the visitors at the time.

Bassey had an eventful debut as PSV scored two goals in seven minutes after the former Rangers defender stepped on the field.

Cody Gakpo (65') and Guus Til (69') grabbed a quick-fire double to put PSV ahead for the second time in the game.

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus quickly reduced the deficit back to one for Ajax with his 72nd-minute effort to take the goal-filled encounter to 4-3.

In the 78th minute, Bassey lunged into a clumsy tackle on Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari, catching the PSV substitute on the ankle with his studs up.

The referee initially showed the Super Eagles defender only a yellow card but after going to review the challenge on the pitch-side monitor, he upgraded it to a red card.

Thus, Bassey played only 16 minutes for Ajax, during which he had 16 touches of the ball and completed 90% of his passes.

The Nigerian international also won two (2) of his four (4) duels while putting in three (3) crosses.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Calvin Bassey (IMAGO ANP)

    Calvin Bassey gets red card 16 minutes into Ajax debut

  • Semi Ajayi

    Semi Ajayi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

  • Super Eagles and KRC Genk striker Cyriel Dessers

    Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Recommended articles

Reactions as Mourinho's Roma defeats Conte's Spurs

Reactions as Mourinho's Roma defeats Conte's Spurs

Calvin Bassey gets red card 16 minutes into Ajax debut

Calvin Bassey gets red card 16 minutes into Ajax debut

'Nunez ti ready, Haaland disaster' - Reactions as Liverpool beat Manchester City to win 2022 Community Shield

'Nunez ti ready, Haaland disaster' - Reactions as Liverpool beat Manchester City to win 2022 Community Shield

Semi Ajayi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Semi Ajayi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Liverpool lay down the marker as Salah's penalty seals the win against Manchester City

Liverpool lay down the marker as Salah's penalty seals the win against Manchester City

Joe Aribo scores 1st goal for Southampton against Chukwueze's Villarreal [Video]

Joe Aribo scores 1st goal for Southampton against Chukwueze's Villarreal [Video]

Trending

PRESEASON

'You talk too much!' – Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli
SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019
PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.