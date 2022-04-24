Success and Udogie on target as Udinese come from behind in Serie A

Udinese did not enjoy the best start, with Bologna taking the lead in the 10th minute courtesy of a beautiful strike. Mattias Svanberg cut the ball back for Scottish teen sensation Aaron Hickey, who fired a powerful shot off the bar and into the goal.

Imago

The visiting side came into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, and they continued to apply the pressure on Bologna. The pressure soon paid off when Isaac Udinese stole the ball in the penalty area before squaring it for Destiny Udogie, who fired his third goal of the season to level the score.

Imago

Bologna soon scored again through Riccardo Orsolini, but the assistant referee cancelled the goal for offside. The home side looked to finish the half strongly and almost went ahead through Moussa Barrow.

The Gambian forward showed a great bit of skill to control the ball effortlessly before turning and unleashing a powerful shot towards the goal, but the goalkeeper was up to the task, and he pushed it away.

Imago

Udinese started the second half as the brighter of the two sides, and it was barely a minute before they scored again. The goal came after a brilliant run from Gerard Deulofeu, who then found Isaac Success in the box.

The former Flying Eagles star controlled the ball on his chest before firing home a nearly unstoppable effort to give Udinese the lead for the first time.

Imago

The scores were soon level again when Riccardo Orsolini whipped a ball across the face of the Udinese goal, and with none of the travelling defenders reacting, Nicola Sansone helped himself to a goal.

Imago/LaPresse

Destiny Udogie nearly put Udinese back in the lead in the 65th minute when he received a good pass inside the box, but his shot flew wide of the left post. Success had a chance of his own around the 80th minute when after picking up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, he let off a goalbound shot which was only denied by some goalkeeping heroics.