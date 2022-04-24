SUPER EAGLES

Success and Udogie on target as Udinese come from behind in Serie A

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Isaac Success registered an assist and scored a goal as Udinese drew with Bologna on Sunday afternoon to take their unbeaten run in Serie A to four games.

Isaac Success grabbed a goal and assist as Udinese drew against Bologna
Isaac Success grabbed a goal and assist as Udinese drew against Bologna

Udinese had their Nigerian contingent to thank as both Isaac Success and Destiny Udogie scored as they came from behind to salvage a draw against Bologna in Serie A.

Recommended articles

Udinese did not enjoy the best start, with Bologna taking the lead in the 10th minute courtesy of a beautiful strike. Mattias Svanberg cut the ball back for Scottish teen sensation Aaron Hickey, who fired a powerful shot off the bar and into the goal.

Aaron Hickey opened the scoring in the 10th minute
Aaron Hickey opened the scoring in the 10th minute Imago

The visiting side came into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, and they continued to apply the pressure on Bologna. The pressure soon paid off when Isaac Udinese stole the ball in the penalty area before squaring it for Destiny Udogie, who fired his third goal of the season to level the score.

Destiny Udogie's close range strike brought Udinese back into the game
Destiny Udogie's close range strike brought Udinese back into the game Imago

Bologna soon scored again through Riccardo Orsolini, but the assistant referee cancelled the goal for offside. The home side looked to finish the half strongly and almost went ahead through Moussa Barrow.

The Gambian forward showed a great bit of skill to control the ball effortlessly before turning and unleashing a powerful shot towards the goal, but the goalkeeper was up to the task, and he pushed it away.

Moussa Barrow unleashed a powerful shot at goal
Moussa Barrow unleashed a powerful shot at goal Imago

Udinese started the second half as the brighter of the two sides, and it was barely a minute before they scored again. The goal came after a brilliant run from Gerard Deulofeu, who then found Isaac Success in the box.

The former Flying Eagles star controlled the ball on his chest before firing home a nearly unstoppable effort to give Udinese the lead for the first time.

Isaac Success gives Udinese the lead for the first time in the game
Isaac Success gives Udinese the lead for the first time in the game Imago

The scores were soon level again when Riccardo Orsolini whipped a ball across the face of the Udinese goal, and with none of the travelling defenders reacting, Nicola Sansone helped himself to a goal.

Nicola Sansone celebrating his equalizer
Nicola Sansone celebrating his equalizer Imago/LaPresse

Destiny Udogie nearly put Udinese back in the lead in the 65th minute when he received a good pass inside the box, but his shot flew wide of the left post. Success had a chance of his own around the 80th minute when after picking up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, he let off a goalbound shot which was only denied by some goalkeeping heroics.

Neither side could add to their tallies and the game ended as a draw. The result takes Udinese up to 12th place on the Serie A table, and they travel to Florence to play Fiorentina on April 27.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Isaac Success grabbed a goal and assist as Udinese drew against Bologna

    Success and Udogie on target as Udinese come from behind in Serie A

  • Moses Simon was on target for Nantes on Sunday as they grabbed a 5-3 victory over Bordeaux

    Moses Simon ends goal drought as Nantes win 8-goal thriller against Bordeaux

  • Victor Osimhen ( Independent Photo Agency)

    Osimhen's title dream is all but over as Napoli blow away a two-goal lead at Empoli

Recommended articles

Success and Udogie on target as Udinese come from behind in Serie A

Success and Udogie on target as Udinese come from behind in Serie A

Moses Simon ends goal drought as Nantes win 8-goal thriller against Bordeaux

Moses Simon ends goal drought as Nantes win 8-goal thriller against Bordeaux

Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

Osimhen's title dream is all but over as Napoli blow away a two-goal lead at Empoli

Osimhen's title dream is all but over as Napoli blow away a two-goal lead at Empoli

Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor help RB Salzburg secure 16th Championship success

Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor help RB Salzburg secure 16th Championship success

West Ham to rival Newcastle for Super Eagles star valued at ₦9.7B

West Ham to rival Newcastle for Super Eagles star valued at ₦9.7B

Trending

COMMENT

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Ekong, Bassey and Balogun
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
SUPER EAGLES

Poor coaching is not Nigeria's only problem - Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis could leave Watford after just one season

Emmanuel Dennis