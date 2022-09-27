WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Team B U no win, Na Team A u wan win?' - Mixed Reactions trail Super Eagles loss to Algeria in friendly

David Ben
Nigerians have reacted on social media after the Super Eagles fell to Algeria again. While some fans slammed the local commentary in Naija, others blamed the officiating of the game itself.

Social media reactions as Nigerian supporters frown at Super Eagles loss to Algeria
Nigeria travelled to Oran to play Algeria in an international friendly match on Tuesday night, September 27, 2022.

The Super Eagles had already lost their test match against the Desert Foxes B team and were hoping to avoid another embarrassment against their first team.

The match looked balanced in the opening stages as both sides as both sides tried creating chances for the opener.

However, despite the hosts superiority on the ball, it was the Super Eagles who found themselves ahead early in the game after Terem Moffi latched on to a loose ball in the box from Kelechi's Iheanacho's deflected effort.

Terem Moffi opened the scoring for the Super Eagles against Algeria
The Lorient striker was the quickest to react and put the ball in the back of the net to give the Super Eagles the lead in the 9th minute.

The Super Eagles also continued to dominate possession, while repelling the host's attempt to level matters in the opening period.

Iheanacho who always looked to makes something happen for the visitors released a decent effort in the 30th minute, but it was an easy save for the Algeria goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba.

However, the hosts roared back into the game after Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka, was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box, with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez stepping up and slotting past Francis Uzoho in the 42nd minute.

Riyad Mahrez scored a penalty to level matters for Algeria in the first half
Mahrez's penalty was the last real action in the first half as both teams went into the break one goal apiece.

The second half resumed and the Super Eagles failed to kill off chances as was there was a slight drop in their performance in the first period.

And soon Algeria completed the comeback in the 60th minute, when Youcef Atal's thunderbolt strike from distance found its way into the back of the net after a corner from the hosts was cleared out of the box to give the hosts the lead for the first time in the match.

Atal's

stunner proved to be the difference in both sides as Jose Peseiro's Super Eagles failed to get a result in Oran, losing 2-1 to the Desert Foxes at full time.

Following the disappointing result, Super Eagles supporters have taken to social media to react.

Here's what's buzzin below:

