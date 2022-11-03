Peter Olayinka,Yira Sor devastated as Slavia Prague crash out of Europa Conference League

The Czech club came into the final group-stage game needing a win to advance to the next round despite their opponents already qualifying.

Sivasspor took the lead after 28 minutes through a Max Gradel penalty and Slavia Prague needed an own goal by Dimitrios Goutas.

However, the result means they finished third in the group behind Sivasspor who finished first and CFR Cluj who leapfrogged them into second by winning their last game.

Two Nigerians, Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor played for Slavia Prague in what turned out to be a disappointing night for the club and the players individually.

Olayinka and Sor could not save Slavia Prague from elimination

Slavia Prague’s Nigerian forwards Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor both started the game but failed to have the desired impact.

Sor started as the lone striker but was substituted off at half-time after toiling to no avail in the first half.

The 22-year-old had 14 touches and failed to win any of his aerial duels and had one shot which was blocked after which he was replaced at half-time by Stanislav Tecl.

Peter Olayinka on the other hand played the full 90 minutes and gave a good account of himself but the captain couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Olayinka touched the ball 61 times and had a 100% shooting accuracy while also completing three out of five dribble attempts.