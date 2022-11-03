Peter Olayinka,Yira Sor devastated as Slavia Prague crash out of Europa Conference League

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Slavia Prague have been eliminated from the UEFA Conference League after failing to win at home to Sivasspor.

Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor could not help Slavia Prague avoid elimination
Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor could not help Slavia Prague avoid elimination

Slavia Prague played out a 1-1 draw at home to Turkish club Sivasspor which resulted in elimination from the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Recommended articles

The Czech club came into the final group-stage game needing a win to advance to the next round despite their opponents already qualifying.

Sivasspor took the lead after 28 minutes through a Max Gradel penalty and Slavia Prague needed an own goal by Dimitrios Goutas.

Max Gradel opened the scoring from the penalty spot
Max Gradel opened the scoring from the penalty spot Imago

However, the result means they finished third in the group behind Sivasspor who finished first and CFR Cluj who leapfrogged them into second by winning their last game.

Two Nigerians, Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor played for Slavia Prague in what turned out to be a disappointing night for the club and the players individually.

Slavia Prague’s Nigerian forwards Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor both started the game but failed to have the desired impact.

Yira Sor had a night to forget
Yira Sor had a night to forget Imago

Sor started as the lone striker but was substituted off at half-time after toiling to no avail in the first half.

The 22-year-old had 14 touches and failed to win any of his aerial duels and had one shot which was blocked after which he was replaced at half-time by Stanislav Tecl.

Peter Olayinka on the other hand played the full 90 minutes and gave a good account of himself but the captain couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Peter Olayinka tried but failed to find a way past Sivasspor
Peter Olayinka tried but failed to find a way past Sivasspor Imago

Olayinka touched the ball 61 times and had a 100% shooting accuracy while also completing three out of five dribble attempts.

The 26-year-old completed 73% of his passes, won 67& of his aerial duels and 58% of his ground duels in a strong performance which ended in disappointment.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Victor Boniface stars for Royale USG against Union Berlin

    Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin

  • Samuel Chukwueze was on the bench all through the night for Villarreal

    Chukwueze avoids heartbreak as Lech Poznan embarrasses Villarreal on final day

  • Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor could not help Slavia Prague avoid elimination

    Peter Olayinka,Yira Sor devastated as Slavia Prague crash out of Europa Conference League

Recommended articles

'It was a really difficult game'- Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed Champions League sharks await

'It was a really difficult game'- Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed Champions League sharks await

Rasheedat Ajibade nominated for Atletico Madrid Feminino player of the month award

Rasheedat Ajibade nominated for Atletico Madrid Feminino player of the month award

Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin

Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin

Chukwueze avoids heartbreak as Lech Poznan embarrasses Villarreal on final day

Chukwueze avoids heartbreak as Lech Poznan embarrasses Villarreal on final day

Peter Olayinka,Yira Sor devastated as Slavia Prague crash out of Europa Conference League

Peter Olayinka,Yira Sor devastated as Slavia Prague crash out of Europa Conference League

Uzoho disappoints as Rasheed Akanbi scores 88th-minute winner, sends Sheriff to Conference League

Uzoho disappoints as Rasheed Akanbi scores 88th-minute winner, sends Sheriff to Conference League

'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

UEL: Moses Simon's Nantes seal away win against Olympiacos to qualify for round of 32

UEL: Moses Simon's Nantes seal away win against Olympiacos to qualify for round of 32

Trending

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated List)

Osimhen in action against Ajax

'That's a complete striker' - Chelsea legend praises Osimhen for selfless act against Ajax

The Super Eagles will be without some key players for the clash against Costa Rica

Why the Super Eagles will be without Iwobi, Osimhen, Simon and others for Costa Rica clash