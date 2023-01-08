SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria

The Neapolitans were inspired by talisman and top scorer, Victor Osimhen who opened the scoring in the 19th minute after which Eljif Elmas converted a penalty in the 82nd minute to seal all three points.

The result extends Napoli's lead at the top to seven points over second-placed Juventus and eight ahead of AC Milan in third who have a game in hand.

Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli

Napoli started on the front foot and were rewarded with a penalty thanks to VAR intervention when Zambo Anguissa was brought down in the box but Mateo Politano shot off the bar.

Napoli did score the goal they had been threatening in the 19th minute when Mario Rui’s delivery was inch-perfect for Victor Osimhen to fire Napoli into a deserved lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Sampdoria before the break as Tomas Rincon was shown a straight red card for a horrific challenge on Osimhen.

Despite being a man down, the hosts continued to push for an equaliser but those hopes were dashed with just under ten minutes left to play.

