Napoli eased to a 2-0 win away at Sampdoria to return to winning ways in Serie A after suffering their first league defeat in the midweek to Inter Milan.
SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria
Victor Osimhen's 10th Serie A goal of the season helped table-topping Napoli return to winning ways
Recommended articles
The Neapolitans were inspired by talisman and top scorer, Victor Osimhen who opened the scoring in the 19th minute after which Eljif Elmas converted a penalty in the 82nd minute to seal all three points.
The result extends Napoli's lead at the top to seven points over second-placed Juventus and eight ahead of AC Milan in third who have a game in hand.
Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli
Napoli started on the front foot and were rewarded with a penalty thanks to VAR intervention when Zambo Anguissa was brought down in the box but Mateo Politano shot off the bar.
Napoli did score the goal they had been threatening in the 19th minute when Mario Rui’s delivery was inch-perfect for Victor Osimhen to fire Napoli into a deserved lead.
Things went from bad to worse for Sampdoria before the break as Tomas Rincon was shown a straight red card for a horrific challenge on Osimhen.
Despite being a man down, the hosts continued to push for an equaliser but those hopes were dashed with just under ten minutes left to play.
Napoli got their second spot-kick of the day, but this time it was Eljif Elmas who assumed the responsibility and fired home in the 82nd minute to wrap up the three points for Napoli.
More from category
-
COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi
-
SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria
-
FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup