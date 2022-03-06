Emmanuel Dennis sees goal disallowed in Watford narrow loss to Arsenal

Things could have gone differently for Watford as they started the brighter of the two teams. Dennis put the home side in the lead with barely two minutes on the clock, but the referee's assistant ruled it out for offside.

As Watford devoted all their energies to one side of the pitch, Arsenal opened the scoring, with a move finished by Martin Odegaard in the fifth minute.

Watford remained optimistic despite falling behind, and Roy Hodgson's men continued to create chances on the wings.

Cucho Hernández scored an acrobatic beauty when he beat Aaron Ramsdale with a bicycle kick.

Arsenal responded with a spectacular goal of their own when Bukayo Saka played a quick one-two with Alex Lacazette before firing the ball into the roof of the net from 20 yards out.

Arsenal dominated the rest of the second half but was not clinical enough to add another goal.

Just as in the first half, Watford started brightly. Following a poor attempt at a clearance by Aaron Ramsdale, Watford won the ball back, but Dennis struggled to get the ball under control and wasted his chance.

Watford's struggle for survival deepened further after Gabriel Martinelli scored a sensational goal into the top corner in the 52nd minute.

Dennis came close to getting on the scoresheet in the 62nd minute. Following a quick turnover in the middle of the park, the striker could only get a weak shot out of Kiko Femenía’s whipped cross.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko provided a late scare for Arteta's men when he grabbed a late consolation goal for Watford in the 86th minute.

Samuel Kalu made his long-awaited debut when he came off the bench in the 89th minute for Tom Cleverly.