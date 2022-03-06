SUPER EAGLES

Emmanuel Dennis sees goal disallowed in Watford narrow loss to Arsenal

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis kept the opposition busy in Watford's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis saw his early goal ruled out in Watford's defeat to Arsenal
Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis was unlucky in Watford's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.The defeat was their eighth consecutive loss at home this season.

Things could have gone differently for Watford as they started the brighter of the two teams. Dennis put the home side in the lead with barely two minutes on the clock, but the referee's assistant ruled it out for offside.

As Watford devoted all their energies to one side of the pitch, Arsenal opened the scoring, with a move finished by Martin Odegaard in the fifth minute.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal in the lead after five minutes
Watford remained optimistic despite falling behind, and Roy Hodgson's men continued to create chances on the wings.

Cucho Hernández scored an acrobatic beauty when he beat Aaron Ramsdale with a bicycle kick.

Arsenal responded with a spectacular goal of their own when Bukayo Saka played a quick one-two with Alex Lacazette before firing the ball into the roof of the net from 20 yards out.

Bukayo Saka scored a beautiful goal from outside the box
Arsenal dominated the rest of the second half but was not clinical enough to add another goal.

Just as in the first half, Watford started brightly. Following a poor attempt at a clearance by Aaron Ramsdale, Watford won the ball back, but Dennis struggled to get the ball under control and wasted his chance.

Emmanuel Dennis knows he should have done better with his early second half chance
Watford's struggle for survival deepened further after Gabriel Martinelli scored a sensational goal into the top corner in the 52nd minute.

Dennis came close to getting on the scoresheet in the 62nd minute. Following a quick turnover in the middle of the park, the striker could only get a weak shot out of Kiko Femenía’s whipped cross.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko provided a late scare for Arteta's men when he grabbed a late consolation goal for Watford in the 86th minute.

Moussa Sissoko looks to have enjoyed scoring against his former north London rivals
Samuel Kalu made his long-awaited debut when he came off the bench in the 89th minute for Tom Cleverly.

Watford remains in the relegation zone and faces Wolves away in their next premier league game.

