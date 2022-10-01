Samuel Chukwueze unable to find a way for Villarreal in goalless draw against Cadiz

Cadiz extended their unbeaten home streak against Villarreal to a fifth game but they remain stuck in the relegation zone with just one goal and a win all season.

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench for Villarreal in the search for that elusive opening goal but to no avail.

Chukwueze’s cameo against Cadiz

Samuel Chukwueze was brought off the bench in the 83rd minute and had little to no time to make an impact on the match for Villarreal.

Imago

The 23-year-old only managed five touches and was inaccurate with both of his pass attempts which is poor for a player of his calibre.

The tricky winger did not have a good game and was largely passive and uninvolved in the proceedings during his cameo appearance.

No goals between Cadiz and Villarreal

Villarreal were the better side and pressed all through the game, creating havoc in the Cádiz box, but without the needed cutting edge in front of goal in the first half.

Imago

It was much the same after the break, and Villarreal looked set to break their duck on the hour mark when Nicolas Jackson was played in behind the Cádiz defence, but he sent his shot straight into the onrushing keeper.