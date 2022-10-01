Samuel Chukwueze unable to find a way for Villarreal in goalless draw against Cadiz

Tunde Young
Samuel Chukwueze comes off the bench for Villarreal in goalless draw away at Cadiz

Samuel Chukwueze failed to make an impact against Cadiz
The Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla was the location for the battle of the Yellow Submarines as Cadiz and Villarreal played out a goalless draw.

Cadiz extended their unbeaten home streak against Villarreal to a fifth game but they remain stuck in the relegation zone with just one goal and a win all season.

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench for Villarreal in the search for that elusive opening goal but to no avail.

Samuel Chukwueze was brought off the bench in the 83rd minute and had little to no time to make an impact on the match for Villarreal.

Samuel Chukwueze had a night to forget for Villarreal
The 23-year-old only managed five touches and was inaccurate with both of his pass attempts which is poor for a player of his calibre.

The tricky winger did not have a good game and was largely passive and uninvolved in the proceedings during his cameo appearance.

Villarreal were the better side and pressed all through the game, creating havoc in the Cádiz box, but without the needed cutting edge in front of goal in the first half.

Cadiz and Villarreal played out a goalless draw
It was much the same after the break, and Villarreal looked set to break their duck on the hour mark when Nicolas Jackson was played in behind the Cádiz defence, but he sent his shot straight into the onrushing keeper.

The away side were gifted a chance to snatch all of the points in stoppage time when Isaac Carcelén was sent off for pulling back Arnaut Danjuma who got in behind the hosts’ defensive line. However, sent his free kick straight into the wall, ensuring Cadiz’s survival on the day.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

