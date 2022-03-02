SPL

Rangers return to winning ways with Super Eagles trio in action

Izuchukwu Akawor
Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo all featured for the Gers on the road

Rangers won for the first time in four matches. Photo Credit: (RangersFC/Twitter)
Scottish champions Rangers FC returned to winning ways after a narrow 1-0 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo played from start to finish as the defending champions ended a run of three matches without a win.

Glen Kamara scores the decisive winner.
Glen Kamara scores the decisive winner. Pulse Nigeria

Finland International Glen Kamara was the hero of the day after he netted the only goal of the match to earn Rangers the victory at McDiarmid Park.

Despite their dominance on the ball, it was Kamara's third-minute strike that proved to be the winner for Rangers.

For the Super Eagles players, Aribo created two chances, made two key passes and attempted three shots, including a ferocious effort in the second half that was superbly saved by the home goalkeeper.

The duo of defenders, Balogun and Bassey, helped the holders keep a first clean sheet since February 12, 2022.

Balogun won five aerial duels, made four interceptions and four recoveries, while 21-year-old Bassey added three interceptions and nine recoveries.

Meanwhile, with the victory, Rangers stay within three points of leaders, Celtics, who also defeated their opponents, St Mirren, 2-0 in their game to remain at the top of the table.

Izuchukwu Akawor

