Rangers return to winning ways with Super Eagles trio in action

Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo played from start to finish as the defending champions ended a run of three matches without a win.

Pulse Nigeria

Finland International Glen Kamara was the hero of the day after he netted the only goal of the match to earn Rangers the victory at McDiarmid Park.

Despite their dominance on the ball, it was Kamara's third-minute strike that proved to be the winner for Rangers.

For the Super Eagles players, Aribo created two chances, made two key passes and attempted three shots, including a ferocious effort in the second half that was superbly saved by the home goalkeeper.

The duo of defenders, Balogun and Bassey, helped the holders keep a first clean sheet since February 12, 2022.

Balogun won five aerial duels, made four interceptions and four recoveries, while 21-year-old Bassey added three interceptions and nine recoveries.