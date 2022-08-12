“Joe Aribo I think also showed that he can score goals” - Southampton boss defends decision to play Aribo as a striker

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl defends his decision to play Super Eagles star Joe Aribo as a striker

Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Joe Aribo
Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Joe Aribo

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo made his Premier League debut for Southampton in a 4-1 defeat away at Tottenham on Saturday.

The Nigerian international midfielder was tried in an unfamiliar position, starting as one of two strikers for the Saints in what was a forgettable debut.

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl has come out to address the inquiry about the decision to play Aribo as a striker.

“If you want to work for a club or for a team or whatever, and you do well in the pre-season, then I think you deserve to get the chance to play in the beginning,” Hasenhuttl said in a Southampton fans forum.

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Ralph Hasenhuttl AFP

Amuneke backs Aribo, Awoniyi to still shine in the Premier League

'Not good enough' - Aribo's manager lashes out following 4-1 defeat to Tottenham

Aribo denied by Lloris as Tottenham thrash Southampton in Premier League opener

The Austrian coach spoke further, “Joe Aribo I think also showed that he can score goals and not bad goals so far for me. When you have the two options, it was the choice to go with these two guys.”

Joe Aribo
Joe Aribo AFP

“And in the end, I think it should be always up to performances and the things you show and there's nothing older in football than goals you scored in last season or whatever. You have to show it every week,” Hasenhuttl said hinting that Aribo may yet play many more games as a striker.

Aribo’s low shot at goal in the second half which was saved by Hugo Lloris was the only real highlight of his Southampton bow against Tottenham.

Joe Aribo made his Premier League debut against Tottenham
Joe Aribo made his Premier League debut against Tottenham Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old will have a chance to impress for the Saints again, this time on home turf when Leicester City comes visiting on Saturday.

Going by his manager’s comments, Aribo may yet play up front as a striker again when the Saints take on Leicester City.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Joe Aribo

    “Joe Aribo I think also showed that he can score goals” - Southampton boss defends decision to play Aribo as a striker

  • William Troost-Ekon, Kenneth Omeruo, Genort Rohr, Moses Simon (Twitter/Super Eagles)

    Super Eagles defender leads first official assignment as a captain [Photos]

  • Super Eagles duo Sadiq Umar and Samuel Chukwueze face teams from Madrid in the LaLiga opening weekend.

    Tricky battles herald new La Liga season as Sadiq Umar welcomes Real Madrid

Recommended articles

Tyson Fury announces retirement on 34th birthday

Tyson Fury announces retirement on 34th birthday

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

“Joe Aribo I think also showed that he can score goals - Southampton boss defends decision to play Aribo as a striker

“Joe Aribo I think also showed that he can score goals” - Southampton boss defends decision to play Aribo as a striker

Super Eagles defender leads first official assignment as a captain [Photos]

Super Eagles defender leads first official assignment as a captain [Photos]

'Wetin be this?' - Reactions as Ronaldo and Rashford debut Manchester United third kit

'Wetin be this?' - Reactions as Ronaldo and Rashford debut Manchester United third kit

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates birthday with twin sister Kehinde [Photos]

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates birthday with twin sister Kehinde [Photos]

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Andrea Pirlo
SUPER LIG

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers talks on Kelechi Iheanacho bench role against Brentford
SUPER EAGLES

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield