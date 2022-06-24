PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

'PulseSPORTS30' will, yearly, feature the best performing players for the season under consideration.

Beginning with the 2021/22 football season, we acknowledge the footballers of Nigerian heritage who had the most impact in their teams' performances, and helped them by goal contributions, playing major minutes and more.

The rankings will also included players whose effort saw them win individual awards.

The ranking is non-discriminatory and was not restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

PulseSPORTS30 for 2022

Names were revealed from Friday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 22.

1. Victor Osimhen

Despite missing over two months of action due to injury, Osimhen still finished as Napoli's highest goal scorer and also scored the most goals - than any other player for...

2. Joe Aribo

Aribo's profile has been on the rise since signing for Rangers, but he took his performances to another level, playing a...

3. Calvin Bassey

The 2021/2022 season will be remembered as the breakout season for Calvin Bassey. The centre-back was named...

4. Moses Simon

Simon ended the season in a way he possibly did not expect it, helping Nantes to their first Coupe de France title since...

5. Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi ended the season as the highest-scoring Nigerian player in Europe’s top five leagues, and helped Union Berlin qualify for their first...

6. Cyriel Dessers

Dessers was the highest goal scorer in the Europa Conference League, having scored 10 goals, and contributed to...

7. Emmanuel Dennis

Before the controversy surrounding his commitment to Nigeria at the AFCON in Cameroon, saw his performances drop, Dennis was the highest-ranking...

8. Paul Onuachu

Only Deniz Undav (26) and Michael Frey (24) scored more goals than Paul Onuachu in the...

9. Zaidu Sanusi

Sanusi played an instrumental for FC Porto last season, helping the club seal a domestic double for the first time since...

10. Maduka Okoye

Okoye racked up 7 clean sheets in 30 games - enough to keep Rotterdam away from relegation. More impressive is...

11. Anthony Nwakaeme

The 33-year-old star was again one of Nigeria's best strikers in Europe this season, scoring...

12. Victor Moses

Despite the turbulence endured at Spartak Moscow in the Russian league due to political reasons, Moses...

13. Valentine Ozornwafor

It will not outrageous to say Ozornwafor is currently Nigeria's best ball-playing centre-back...

14. Sadiq Umar

Umar was the brain behind Almeria’s promotion charge and was awarded with a golden shovel for...

15. Kelechi Iheanacho

The arrival of Zambian forward Patson Daka meant that Iheanacho had to share his limited minutes, but whenever the 25-year-old forward played, he...

16. Ayo Obileye

To call Obileye the best Nigerian player in the Scottish Premiership will not be a stretch, despite Nigeria’s trio at Rangers...

17. Odion Ighalo

Following his €2.9m move to Al-Hilal from rivals Al-Shabab, Ighalo scored a combined 22 goals...

18. Chidera Ejuke

The former Heerenveen man was arguably CSKA Moscow's best player of the season, winning the player of the month for...

19. Alhassan Yusuf

Yusuf was one of the revelations of the season...

20. Alex Iwobi

Frank Lampard's appointment at Everton offered the former Arsenal player a new lease of life...

21. Wilfred Ndidi

Despite an injury setback, Ndidi was one of the very best defensive midfielders in the Premier League...

22. Olisa Ndah

Ndah quickly cemented his place in the Buccaneers' backline having completed a move from NPFL side Akwa United...

23. Raphael Onyedika

The 21-year-old defensive midfield schemer was an ever feature for FC Midtjylland, and led the club to...

24. Elijah Adebayo

24-year-old Adebayo was at the forefront of Luton Town’s unprecedented promotion charge...

25. David Okereke

All things considered, Okereke’s first season in a European top-five league went fairly well despite Venezia’s instant relegation...

26. Terem Moffi

Moffi enjoyed a productive season in Ligue 1, and ended the it as the club’s highest contributor...

27. Ademola Lookman

The RB Leipzig man brought in to compliment Leicester’s attack line, made 41 appearances...

28. Semi Ajayi

Ajayi had an unlucky season with West Brom as the Championship side missed a shot at returning to the Premier League...

29. Tosin Kehinde

Ex-Manchester United youngster Kehinde came into his own at Randers, displaying great versatility for Randers by...

30. Samuel Chukwueze

Perhaps Chukwueze's standout moment was his goal at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League quarterfinals...

Who decides what players make the list?

A pool of players is curated by Pulse's team of sports reporters and editors, led by the senior editor.

The number is then whittled down to thirty and ranked based on merit.

When to expect the next PulseSPORTS30

Pulse Sports will announce a list of 30 best Nigerian footballers at the end of every football season.