PREMIER LEAGUE: Super Eagles midfielder Aribo to get new boss as Southampton sack manager Hasenhüttl

The German, who brought Joe Aribo to England, is the latest manager to bite the dust in the Premier League.

Nigerian international Joe Aribo is set to get a new boss at St. Mary's after Southampton sacked manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Hasenhüttl was key to bringing Aribo to the Premier League during the summer but will not coach the Super Eagles start after the Saints relieved him of his job.

Aribo with his now former boss.
Aribo with his now former boss. AFP

The Premier League outfit confirmed the sack through a statement on their official website on Monday.

"Saints FC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl," the club stated in the statement.

Hasenhüttl sacked as Southampton boss.
Hasenhüttl sacked as Southampton boss. pulse senegal

The German coach has been at Southampton since he arrived at the club in December 2018, playing a key role in the development of the Saints on and off the pitch.

Hasenhuttl also brought in players including Super Eagles midfielder, Aribo, who joined the club last summer from Rangers.

Aribo becomes a Saint.
Aribo becomes a Saint. AFP

However, things have not gone well for the Saints, who have just one win from their last nine matches in all competitions.

According to the club, it was the right time to make the change.

"[He] made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and playing a key role in developing our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad," the club added.

"However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager."

First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis, with the club to announce a permanent replacement in due course.

