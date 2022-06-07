‘Footballers are humans and see everything’ - Osimhen sends a clear message to critics, trolls

Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles ahead of the start of Nigeria’s road to Cote Ivoire 2023 against Sierra Leone slated for this Thursday.

Pulse Nigeria

In an interview with NFF TV, the 22-year-old revealed how he handles trolls and critics to motivate himself.

On his motivation

“Silencing my critics,” he told NFF TV. “It’s not this moment I want to talk about. I remember when I was in Wolfsburg, one thing I want people to understand is that footballers are human beings and a lot of things they say - whether positive or negative - we see them, everything.

Pulse Nigeria

Mostly, when you tag us or those who support us try to encourage us and a lot of people go to the comments to demoralise us. We see everything.”

Struggles at Wolfsburg

Osimhen joined German side VFB Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 after an impressive outing for Nigeria in the U-17 World Cup.

The then youth international, who won the golden ball and silver ball at the tournament, struggled to make an impact after the celebrated move, going on to make just 12 appearances for the Wolves.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the ordeal, the now 22-year-old said that he received messages from persons who said he would never play football again.

“As at that time, some persons said I won’t play football again,” he added. “Forget, it was like - I don’t want to mention names. It will be like this person who played u-17, u-20. So, these things I see, most people don’t know that the more you try, I don't know about others, but for me, to make me feel this my passion I don’t know what I’m doing or why I chose this passion, I will always prove you wrong.”

“And that’s the best part of my career - that’s what keeps me going regardless of the situation I find myself in.”

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen is currently training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the Super Eagles ahead of the double-header against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2023.