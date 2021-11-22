RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Osimhen: Multiple facial fractures cast doubt on AFCON participation

Authors:

Solace Chukwu

Without their influential number 9, the Serie A leaders risk seeing their title aspirations derailed prematurely.

Victor Osimhen suffered multiple fractures of his cheek and eye socket on Sunday night in defeat to Inter
Victor Osimhen suffered multiple fractures of his cheek and eye socket on Sunday night in defeat to Inter

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has suffered multiple displaced fractures of the cheek and orbital bone, and could be out for over a month.

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old started Sunday's 3-2 Serie A loss against Inter, but was taken off following a nasty clash of heads with Milan Skriniar on 52 minutes that left him with a black eye. Napoli, via their official social media account on Twitter, confirmed the forward’s diagnosis.

Napoli confirm Nigeria international Victor Osimhen had suffered multiple fractures that will require surgery [Twitter]
Napoli confirm Nigeria international Victor Osimhen had suffered multiple fractures that will require surgery [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Latest reports now indicate the Nigeria international will require surgery to repair damage to left eye and the surrounding region. After coming off the pitch, he was immediately taken to San Raffaele hospital for tests, which confirmed multiple breaks had taken place. For displaced fractures surgery is required, as the bones have moved out of alignment. This is usually accompanied by double vision and difficulty moving the eye, as well as swelling and numbness around the site of the trauma.

It is an injury that comes as a blow to Napoli's title aspirations. Il Partenopei were dealt their first defeat of the season away at the home of the reigning champions. The 3-2 reverse not only saw them miss the chance to go three points clear of second-place AC Milan, but meant third-place Inter cut the gap to the top down to four points.

Osimhen, who was forced off with the scores at 2-1 to the hosts, is Napoli's leading scorer both domestically (with five goals) and in Europe (with four in the Europa League). He was replaced by Andrea Petagna, and while Luciano Spalletti can also call on the club's all-time leading goalscorer in Dries Mertens, it will be a huge ask to sustain an assault on Serie A without the services of their chief marksman.

Napoli will look to Dries Mertens and Andrea Petagna to carry the team's goalscoring load in Osimhen's absence
Napoli will look to Dries Mertens and Andrea Petagna to carry the team's goalscoring load in Osimhen's absence AFP

The injury also potentially casts doubt over Osimhen's involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in January. With orbital floor strength typically restored about three and half weeks post-surgery, it will be a race against time to get the wiry forward fit for Nigeria's AFCON campaign, which begins on January 11 with a confrontation against seven-time African champions Egypt.

If Osimhen does recover in time for the AFCON, his unavailability for Napoli could stretch to three months, especially if the Super Eagles make a deep run in Cameroon.

Authors:

Solace Chukwu Solace Chukwu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osimhen: Multiple facial fractures cast doubt on AFCON participation

Osimhen: Multiple facial fractures cast doubt on AFCON participation

Euro Eagles: Okereke, Onyeka, Awoniyi on target, Emmanuel Dennis emerges standout performer

Euro Eagles: Okereke, Onyeka, Awoniyi on target, Emmanuel Dennis emerges standout performer

How Lille got just €36m from Osimhen's 'record' Napoli transfer

How Lille got just €36m from Osimhen's 'record' Napoli transfer

Former MFM star Stephen Odey to stay at Randers, signs three-year deal

Former MFM star Stephen Odey to stay at Randers, signs three-year deal

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

History on line as unprecedented fourth AFC Champions League crown beckons

History on line as unprecedented fourth AFC Champions League crown beckons

Lyon-Marseille match abandoned after Payet struck by bottle

Lyon-Marseille match abandoned after Payet struck by bottle

Benfica to give Barca early test of convictions under Xavi

Benfica to give Barca early test of convictions under Xavi

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Trending

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.

Dear Gernot Rohr, qualification is a means, not an end

With Gernot Rohr at the helm, Nigeria is fast losing the sense of just why style is important (Twitter/OgaNlaMedia)

World Cup heartbreak on the horizon - 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles' drab draw with Cape Verde

Super Eagles