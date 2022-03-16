SUPER EAGLES

Napoli make a decision on Victor Osimhen amid Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle links

Joba Ogunwale
The 23-year-old attacker has been linked with a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli are not interested in selling Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen despite interest from several clubs in Europe.

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Naples this summer, with Manchester United and Arsenal both interested.

Newcastle and Real Madrid are other clubs that have been credited with an interest.

However, according to Area Napoli, the Neapolitans are not ready to let their star man leave this summer.

Osimhen is Napoli's leading scorer this season, with 13 goals in 25 games.

Despite missing two months of action, he has been key to Napoli's quest for the Italian Serie A title, having scored nine goals in 19 games.

Napoli know the impact Osimhen has in their squad, and they are not ready to let him leave for the foreseeable future.

Osimhen also shares a similar interest with Napoli, and he is not thinking of leaving Naples.

The Nigerian international joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club and African record of 81.3m.

He is also one of the highest earners at the club, which shows his importance to the team.

Osimhen may also prove too expensive for clubs interested in his services as he still has three years left on his contract.

