Super Eagles' Etebo gets lifeline as Championship club sacks manager

Etebo has struggled for game time since his return from injury and is yet to make an appearance for the Potters this season.

But it seems help is on the way after the club confirmed the sacking of O'Neill on Thursday as he became the first manager to lose his job in the Championship.

His sack comes after just five (5) matches into the new season with Stoke City sitting in the danger zone.

The Potters have only picked four (4) points from a possible 15 following just one win and a draw in five (5) games.

They have also conceded eight (8) goals and scored just five (5), an average of one goal per game.

Nigeria's Etebo has not played for the club since he returned from Watford on loan.

Stoke wishes O'Neill well

The 53-year-old took charge of the Potter three years ago when he replaced Nathan Jones in November 2019.

He led the club to a 14th-place finish in the Championship with the club going from bad to worse.

His sack comes after the Potters have lost three (3) of their five (3) games in the league this season and were knocked out of the League Cup in the first round by Morecambe.

Speaking on the sack, Stoke's joint-chairman, John Coates said;

"Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated."

"Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction.