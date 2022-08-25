Super Eagles' Etebo gets lifeline as Championship club sacks manager

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Championship club is currently in danger of relegation after just five games in the season.

Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)
Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is set to a lifeline at Stoke City after the club sacked its manager Michael O'Neill.

Etebo has struggled for game time since his return from injury and is yet to make an appearance for the Potters this season.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Twitter/Oghenekaro Etebo)
Oghenekaro Etebo (Twitter/Oghenekaro Etebo) Twitter

But it seems help is on the way after the club confirmed the sacking of O'Neill on Thursday as he became the first manager to lose his job in the Championship.

His sack comes after just five (5) matches into the new season with Stoke City sitting in the danger zone.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Sky Sports)
Oghenekaro Etebo (Sky Sports) Pulse Nigeria

The Potters have only picked four (4) points from a possible 15 following just one win and a draw in five (5) games.

They have also conceded eight (8) goals and scored just five (5), an average of one goal per game.

Nigeria's Etebo has not played for the club since he returned from Watford on loan.

The 53-year-old took charge of the Potter three years ago when he replaced Nathan Jones in November 2019.

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill
Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill AFP

He led the club to a 14th-place finish in the Championship with the club going from bad to worse.

His sack comes after the Potters have lost three (3) of their five (3) games in the league this season and were knocked out of the League Cup in the first round by Morecambe.

Speaking on the sack, Stoke's joint-chairman, John Coates said;

"Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated."

AFP

"Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction.

"I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Super Eagles' Etebo gets lifeline as Championship club sacks manager

Super Eagles' Etebo gets lifeline as Championship club sacks manager

'Welcome to Mars' - Drogba issues 'seal of approval' to Manchester United star after loan switch

'Welcome to Mars' - Drogba issues 'seal of approval' to Manchester United star after loan switch

Nigeria maintains position on FIFA ranking as Senegal, Morocco loses points

Nigeria maintains position on FIFA ranking as Senegal, Morocco loses points

FIFA 23: Nigeria missing as 5 African Nations expected to feature

FIFA 23: Nigeria missing as 5 African Nations expected to feature

Man United star Casemiro ready to 'suffer' to help club win games, titles

Man United star Casemiro ready to 'suffer' to help club win games, titles

FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Alex Iwobi has improved under Frank Lampard while Dele Alli continues to struggle
SUPER EAGLES

Dele Alli will be angry at Lampard, Iwobi - Redknapp

Jamilu Collins, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo and Samuel Chukwueze training for the Super Eagles (CAF)

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

The latest Super Hero Jay Jay Okocha
FIFA 23

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha becomes a Super Hero, added to FUT Heroes