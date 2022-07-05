OFFICIAL - Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi unveiled by Empoli

The Super Eagles defender joins on a three-year deal having spent the previous four years on the books of Benfica and going out on two loan spells in that time.

Empoli announces Ebuehi

The 26-year-old’s arrival was announced on Empoli’s official Twitter handle with two posts welcoming the Nigerian.

One of the tweets read “Defender born in 1995, arrives permanently from Benfica” while the other was a welcome message with Ebuehi in Empoli colours.

Another announcement was made on Empoli’s official website in which the Super Eagles star was welcomed to the club and a profile of his career so far.

Ebuehi and Paolo Zanetti

Ebuehi initially started getting linked to Empoli when the club appointed Paolo Zanetti as their new manager last month.

Imago

Zanetti was the head coach of Venezia last season until he was fired in April after the club went on an eight-game losing streak and ultimately got relegated.