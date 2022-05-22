No show for Ihenacho as Lookman helps Leicester City finish on a high

Joba Ogunwale
Ndidi, Iheanacho were missing, but Lookman featured as Leicester thrashed Southampton.
It was a no show for Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho as Leicester City thrashed Southampton 4-1 to end their Premier League season on a high.

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Iheanacho was on the bench throughout as the Foxes thrashed the Saints. Surprisingly all the goals came in the second half after both sides played out a goalless draw in the first half.

Brendan Rodgers' men dominated the first half, but for all their possession, they failed to create a single chance. The Foxes had five shots, but none was on target.

However, the second half was a different story as James Maddison put the home side ahead five minutes after the break.

Jamie Vardy made it two in the 74th-minute following a ball from Harvey Barnes.

With Leicester in a comfortable position, Rodgers brought on Lookman for Barnes. The 24-year-old, whose future with the Foxes is still unclear, played his part as Leicester searched for more goals.

However, against the run of play, James Ward Prowse pulled one back for Southampton in the 79th-minute. But all hopes of a comeback were killed when substitute Ayoze Perez restored Leicester's two-goal advantage in the 81st-minute.

The Spaniard then scored his second and Leicester's fourth in the sixth minute of added time to complete a comprehensive win.

The win ensured Leicester finished eighth with 52 points from 38 games.

