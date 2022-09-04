Okereke caged, Super Eagles forward Dessers extends goal drought to 5 games

SERIE A

Okereke caged, Super Eagles forward Dessers extends goal drought to 4 games

Izuchukwu Akawor
The two Nigerian strikers played for 76 minutes in the Serie A clash against Sassuolo.

David Okereke Cyriel Dessers
Nigerian forwards David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers were expertly caged by Sassuolo during their Serie A clash on Sunday.

Both players led the attacking lines for the home side, U.S Cremonese in the goalless draw against Sassuolo.

Okereke and his compatriot, Dessers, had a rather quiet game with both played only managing a combined three (3) shots during their time on the pitch.

The former, who has scored two (2) goals this season already, had just one shot and failed to complete his only attempt to dribble.

The 27-year-old goal has now gone six matches with a goal this season.

Cyriel Dessers has endured a frustrating start at Cremonese
His last goals were scored for former club, Genk, during a 3-1 win over Standard Liege in July.

The game against Sassuolo was his fourth of the season for Cremonese with the Super Eagles man still waiting for his first goal for the club.

David Okereke has scored two (2) goals in five (5) matches for Cremonese.
Following the draw against Sassuolo, Cremonese has ended its four (4)-match losing streak and picked up its first point since the return to Serie A.

For Sassuolo, a third clean sheet of the season follows back-to-back draws in the League.

