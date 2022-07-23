WAFCON 2022

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a night to forget for Monday Gift and the Super Falcons at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed.
Nigeria's Super Falcons made it back-to-back defeats at the WAFCON 2022 after falling to Zambia in the third place playoff on Friday night.

Zambia defeated the Falcons by a slim 1-0 to claim the bronze medal at the WAFCON at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

A first-half own goal from Nigeria's goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, off a ferocious shot from out the box from Katongo, proved to be the difference between the two.

The Copper Queens put up a solid display on the night, keeping the Super Falcons at bay for 90 minutes to earn a first-ever win over the Super Falcons in three attempts.

Oshoala reveals why she dedicated her 5th Player of the Year award to Super Falcons

The naija spirit! - Ajibade, Oparanozie hail gallant Super Falcons after Morocco defeat

'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

The Super Falcons dominated the third place playoff against Zambia from start to finish but lacked the necessary cutting edge in the final third.

FC Robo and NWFL star, Monday Gift, has a night to forget in front of goal for the Super Falcons.

Monday Gift missed four big chances for the Super Falcons.
The NWFL most valuable player from last season had Nigeria's best chances on the night and wasted them all.

The central midfielder, Ucheibe missed Nigeria's first chance of the night when she blazed from seven yards and over the Zambian post.

Super Falcons ended WAFCON with back-to-back defeats.
Nigeria was made to pay moments later when Nnadozie conceded an unfortunate own goal to put Zambia in the lead against the run of play at the half-hour mark.

Seven minutes before the break, Gift missed her first chance to equalise for Nigeria as the first half ended 1-0.

Just a minute after the restart, Gift with another good chance to equalise for Nigeria. But she pokes her effort wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Francisca Ordega is marked by a Zambian player.
The nightmare continued for the forward when she missed another big chance, a sitter, with the goalkeeper at her mercy just before the hour mark.

Uchenna Kalu came off the bench to also miss a glorious chance eight minutes from time as Zambia held on for a famous win.

With the result, Nigeria's Super Falcons finished fourth in the WAFCON for the first time in the history of the competition.

For Zambia, a brilliant outing earns them their first-ever win over Nigeria and golden bronze, also for the first time in their history.

