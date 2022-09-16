Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Crystal Palace starlet Malcolm Ebiowei invited by England despite his uncle Finidi George being a Super Eagles assistant coach

Finidi George's nephew Malcolm Ebiowei has been called up to the England nder 20 squad
Finidi George's nephew Malcolm Ebiowei has been called up to the England nder 20 squad

England have taken a significant step in winning the race for Malcolm Ebiowei ahead of Nigeria and the Netherlands by inviting him to the u-20 squad.

Recommended articles

Ebiowei recently signed for Crystal Palace from Derby County and although he has found opportunities to come by so far but has still received an invite to England’s under-20 national team ahead of the international break.

The 19-year-old has previously represented England and Netherlands at u-16 and u-15 levels respectively and was part of Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2019 u-17 World Cup.

Even if he honours England’s under-20 invite, Ebiowei would still be eligible to play for the Super Eagles in the future as he has yet to represent any senior national team.

Malcolm Ebiowei is one of the exciting young talents at Crystal Palace
Malcolm Ebiowei is one of the exciting young talents at Crystal Palace Pulse Nigeria

Ebiowei is the nephew of Super Eagles legend and current assistant coach Finidi George which is why he had been expected to represent Nigeria.

Finidi George (Getty Images)
Finidi George (Getty Images) Instagram

The Nigeria Football Federation were earlier in the driving seat for the 19-year-old, with the winger training with the Golden Eaglets in Turkey and Abuja before he was included in the country's provisional squad list for the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Malcolm Ebiowei was in the preliminary under 17 squad for Nigeria in 2019
Malcolm Ebiowei was in the preliminary under 17 squad for Nigeria in 2019 Totori News

England has now taken a significant step ahead of Nigeria as u-20 boss Ian Foster has named Ebiowei in a 23-man squad for friendly matches in Spain against Chile, Morocco and Australia, as part of their preparations for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho reveals what Leicester City need to do ahead of Spurs clash

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho reveals what Leicester City need to do ahead of Spurs clash

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

5 best casino games for football lovers

5 best casino games for football lovers

Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Trending

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Calvin Bassey is fast becoming an elite defender
COMMENT

Calvin Bassey’s performance against Liverpool was the birthing of an elite defender

Ayo Obileye has been a standout performer for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership
COMMENT

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list

Can Jurgen Klopp's Reds get back to winning ways against the in-form Ajax?
UCL

Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli