Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

Ebiowei recently signed for Crystal Palace from Derby County and although he has found opportunities to come by so far but has still received an invite to England’s under-20 national team ahead of the international break.

The 19-year-old has previously represented England and Netherlands at u-16 and u-15 levels respectively and was part of Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2019 u-17 World Cup.

Malcolm Ebiowei is still eligible for Nigeria

Even if he honours England’s under-20 invite, Ebiowei would still be eligible to play for the Super Eagles in the future as he has yet to represent any senior national team.

Ebiowei is the nephew of Super Eagles legend and current assistant coach Finidi George which is why he had been expected to represent Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation were earlier in the driving seat for the 19-year-old, with the winger training with the Golden Eaglets in Turkey and Abuja before he was included in the country's provisional squad list for the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

