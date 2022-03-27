The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has assured the World football governing body FIFA of the availability of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the second leg of the Nigeria/Ghana World Cup Qualifier.
NFF to install VAR at Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of second-leg showdown against Ghana
The return leg of the West African derby between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana is scheduled to hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.
The first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi had VAR in use as both sides played a 0-0 draw on the night to leave the tie balanced.
VAR will be ready before Tuesday - Minister of Sport spokesman
Ahead of the return leg, the spokesman of the Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Kola Daniel confirmed that the VAR is in the process of installation at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.
Mr. Daniel told NAN: “They will be ready before the match on Tuesday. Work is ongoing on this.
VAR is a FIFA requirement for World Cup Qualifiers
According to the spokesman, using VAR for the World Cup Qualifiers is a directive from FIFA and the NFF will comply with it.
"VAR is part of the requirements put in place by FIFA for the match, and on Tuesday, the VAR will be working perfectly," Mr. Daniel concluded.
The Super Eagles welcome the Black Stars to the Moshood Abiola Stadium in a must-win encounter on Tuesday.
The NFF has got permission from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to fill the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium to the brim for the return leg on Tuesday.
The FCT Minister has also promised to provide 100 buses to convey fans from all parts of Abuja metropolis to the Stadium on Tuesday for free.
