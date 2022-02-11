NFF praises FIFA over Lookman switch

The Nigerian Football Federation has praised FIFA as they have granted Ademola Lookman's nationality change.

Ademola Lookman (Action Plus/IMAGO)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is excited as it has received clearance from FIFA to allow Leicester City's Ademola Lookman to represent Nigeria at the international level.

On Thursday, FIFA’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer gave the NFF an update on the decision. A part of the statement read of the Single Judge of the Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal:

“The request made by the NFF – Nigeria Football Federation for a change of association of the player Ademola Olajide Lookman is accepted.

“The player Ademola Olajide Lookman is eligible to play for the representative teams of the NFF – Nigeria Football Federation with immediate effect.”

Ademola Lookman can now represent the Super Eagles alongside club teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho Pulse Nigeria

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi was happy about how fast the approval was granted.

“We sent in the application on Wednesday night after putting all the necessary documentation together. We are happy to receive the approval today,” Dr Sanusi said.

NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi Twitter/@DrmSanusi

Lookman is now in contention for a spot in the Eagles team that will face Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in March.

