Pinnick to bid Nigerians farewell, confirms NFF will have a new President on September 30

At NFF's 77th Annual General Assembly (AGA) held in Lagos, Pinnick stated that his administration will be handing over to a newly elected one on an agreed September 30, 2022, proposed for the end of his tenure.

He has been president since 2014 - making the longest-serving football FA president in the history of Nigeria - having taken over from Aminu Maigari who served from 2010 to 2014.

Who could Pinnick be handing over to?

Contesting for Nigeria's top football job will include an array of personalities, some of who served with Pinnick as president.

ece-auto-gen

NFF's first and second vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko respectively, as well as Ibrahim Gusau, who serves as the Chairman of Chairmen, are among the leading candidates.

UK-based football scout David Doherty, Christian Emeruwa (PhD) - CAF's current Head of Safety & Security, and FIFA's Senior Safety & Security Officer, Abba Yola - former chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Amanze Uchegbulam - ex-NFF board member & current chairman Imo State FA, and Musa Ahmadu – a former secretary general of the NFF, will also be aiming to succeed Pinnick in September.

Other presidential aspirants include former Arsenal soccer school coach Anyanwu Marcello who currently is the Head scout and consultant of Gulf United football in Dubai, Mainasara Ilo who once served as a FIFA U-17 LOC chief executive officer, and popular TV presenter Bako Danladi.

Twitter

Former Super Eagles stars Idah Peterside, Ben Akwuegbu and Jonathan Akpoborie are also in the running for the job.

What has Pinnick said?

Speaking at the assembly on Thursday, Pinnick stated that he was stepping down after his tenure.

“As I stand before you today, I want to thank the Congress for what they have done for Nigeria football in the last 8 years. I want to leave the Congress as one unit the way it was handed to me in 2014.

“I want to say it here that I am not going to contest for the NFF President again.”

During an interview with Arise TV earlier this week, Pinnick, who also doubles as a member of the FIFA Council representing Anglophone countries and a member of the CAF Executive Committee, revealed that he was going to work with whoever emerges as president after him.

AFP

“Third term, no, no. I am telling you that as there are so many Nigerians that are capable to run Nigerian football."

“I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new (NFF) President and that’s my promise. I’ll intervene but never interfere,” he said.

The 51-year-old administrator has hardly been a beacon of good governance having frequently been accused of corruption.