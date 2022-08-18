NFF ELECTIONS

Pinnick to bid Nigerians farewell, confirms NFF will have a new President on September 30

After eight years in office, Pinnick will vacate the seat as the longest serving NFF president in Nigeria's football history.

Amaju Pinnick (C) with Nigeria's Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare (L), and Chairman of Nigeria's League Management Company, Shehu Dikko (R) (Twitter/@thenff via Ope Adelani)
Amaju Pinnick (C) with Nigeria's Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare (L), and Chairman of Nigeria's League Management Company, Shehu Dikko (R) (Twitter/@thenff via Ope Adelani)

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has confirmed again that he will not be seeking re-election for a third term in office.

At NFF's 77th Annual General Assembly (AGA) held in Lagos, Pinnick stated that his administration will be handing over to a newly elected one on an agreed September 30, 2022, proposed for the end of his tenure.

He has been president since 2014 - making the longest-serving football FA president in the history of Nigeria - having taken over from Aminu Maigari who served from 2010 to 2014.

Contesting for Nigeria's top football job will include an array of personalities, some of who served with Pinnick as president.

Amaju Pinnick flanked by his first and second vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi (R) and Shehu Dikko (L)
Amaju Pinnick flanked by his first and second vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi (R) and Shehu Dikko (L) ece-auto-gen

NFF's first and second vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko respectively, as well as Ibrahim Gusau, who serves as the Chairman of Chairmen, are among the leading candidates.

UK-based football scout David Doherty, Christian Emeruwa (PhD) - CAF's current Head of Safety & Security, and FIFA's Senior Safety & Security Officer, Abba Yola - former chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Amanze Uchegbulam - ex-NFF board member & current chairman Imo State FA, and Musa Ahmadu – a former secretary general of the NFF, will also be aiming to succeed Pinnick in September.

Other presidential aspirants include former Arsenal soccer school coach Anyanwu Marcello who currently is the Head scout and consultant of Gulf United football in Dubai, Mainasara Ilo who once served as a FIFA U-17 LOC chief executive officer, and popular TV presenter Bako Danladi.

Former Wolfsburg and Stuttgart forward Jonathan Akpoborie is one of three former Nigerian internationals vying for the NFF job
Former Wolfsburg and Stuttgart forward Jonathan Akpoborie is one of three former Nigerian internationals vying for the NFF job Twitter

Former Super Eagles stars Idah Peterside, Ben Akwuegbu and Jonathan Akpoborie are also in the running for the job.

Speaking at the assembly on Thursday, Pinnick stated that he was stepping down after his tenure.

“As I stand before you today, I want to thank the Congress for what they have done for Nigeria football in the last 8 years. I want to leave the Congress as one unit the way it was handed to me in 2014.

“I want to say it here that I am not going to contest for the NFF President again.”

During an interview with Arise TV earlier this week, Pinnick, who also doubles as a member of the FIFA Council representing Anglophone countries and a member of the CAF Executive Committee, revealed that he was going to work with whoever emerges as president after him.

Pinnick is strong ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and is expected to focus on his roles with the global football governing body and CAF
Pinnick is strong ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and is expected to focus on his roles with the global football governing body and CAF AFP

“Third term, no, no. I am telling you that as there are so many Nigerians that are capable to run Nigerian football."

“I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new (NFF) President and that’s my promise. I’ll intervene but never interfere,” he said.

The 51-year-old administrator has hardly been a beacon of good governance having frequently been accused of corruption.

His position recently came under further pressure after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

