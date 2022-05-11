NFF deny knowledge of rumoured Nigeria coach announcement

Erstwhile coach of the team Augustine Eguavoen, who was in the post in an interim capacity, was subsequently relieved of his duties, along with his backroom.

Who has been linked to the vacant Super Eagles job?

Since then, there have been a number of names linked to the vacant role, including the likes of former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, former France boss Laurent Blanc and ex-Dutch international Philip Cocu.

The front runner for the role, however, is Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who was prematurely announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) back in December before the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and with whom there seems to be a pre-existing understanding.

There has, however, yet to be any clarification as to who will be in charge in the medium to long term, especially with friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, as well as a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on the horizon.

While a squad of 30 players was called up on May 10 for the friendlies, with as many as eight players set to make their debuts, there is no communication as of yet concerning a permanent coaching appointment for the Super Eagles.

No end in sight just yet

Despite reports suggesting that the wait would be ended on Thursday May 12, it is unlikely there will be a definite resolution.

When reached for comment, a high-ranking source within the NFF denied any knowledge of this. “I am not aware of any plans to name a coach (on Thursday),” he said.