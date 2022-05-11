NFF deny knowledge of rumoured Nigeria coach announcement

The Super Eagles have been without a substantive coach since the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Nigeria fell at the final hurdle at the hands of arch rival Ghana on away goals, after the teams played out a 1-1 draw in Abuja in March.
Contrary to reports in the local media, there do not appear to be any plans afoot to name a new head coach for the Nigeria senior men’s national team on Thursday.
Erstwhile coach of the team Augustine Eguavoen, who was in the post in an interim capacity, was subsequently relieved of his duties, along with his backroom.
Who has been linked to the vacant Super Eagles job?
Since then, there have been a number of names linked to the vacant role, including the likes of former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, former France boss Laurent Blanc and ex-Dutch international Philip Cocu.
The front runner for the role, however, is Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who was prematurely announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) back in December before the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and with whom there seems to be a pre-existing understanding.
There has, however, yet to be any clarification as to who will be in charge in the medium to long term, especially with friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, as well as a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on the horizon.
While a squad of 30 players was called up on May 10 for the friendlies, with as many as eight players set to make their debuts, there is no communication as of yet concerning a permanent coaching appointment for the Super Eagles.
No end in sight just yet
Despite reports suggesting that the wait would be ended on Thursday May 12, it is unlikely there will be a definite resolution.
When reached for comment, a high-ranking source within the NFF denied any knowledge of this. “I am not aware of any plans to name a coach (on Thursday),” he said.
In the continued absence of a substantive head coach, it will fall to assistant Salisu Yusuf, who put together the latest list of players, to helm the friendly matches in the USA on the May 28 and June 2, 2022 in Dallas and New Jersey respectively.
