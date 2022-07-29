Super Eagles forward attracts interest from desperate Newcastle United

Dennis is reportedly attracting interest from moneybag Newcastle United who is said to be desperate to boost attacking options at St. James's Park.

According to hitc, the Magpies are in the market for a winger and striker and see the 24-year-old as a possible option.

The Nigerian international can operate on the wings and as a striker and is said to be one of the options Eddie Howe is looking at.

After Watford's demotion to the Championship last season, Dennis was offered to Newcastle United earlier this summer.

However, it seems a deal to bring the former Club Brugge star back to the Premier League is back on with Newcastle United considering a £20m swoop.

Dennis is ready for Championship life

While Newcastle United consider a move for Dennis, the forward and his other Super Eagles teammates will kick off life in the championship on Monday.

Watford will begin the journey back to the top-flight with a late-night game against Sheffield United on Monday.

Dennis netted 10 goals last season in his debut season in England but they were not enough to keep the Hornets in the Premier League.

The forward will be looking to kick start the season on a high at the Vicarage Road on Monday while looking for positive transfer news from St. James's Park.