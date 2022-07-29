TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward attracts interest from desperate Newcastle United

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Super Eagles forward could be saved from Championship football by Premier League club Newcastle United.

Emmanuel Dennis celebrates with Alex Iwobi.
Emmanuel Dennis celebrates with Alex Iwobi.

Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis could be back to Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Recommended articles

Dennis is reportedly attracting interest from moneybag Newcastle United who is said to be desperate to boost attacking options at St. James's Park.

Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the Premier League season
Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the Premier League season AFP

According to hitc, the Magpies are in the market for a winger and striker and see the 24-year-old as a possible option.

The Nigerian international can operate on the wings and as a striker and is said to be one of the options Eddie Howe is looking at.

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Ahmed Musa shames Nigerian politicians on ASUU strike

Emmanuel Dennis set for a ₦9.9b move to the Premier League but he will not join Nottingham Forest

Samuel Kalu (R) in training with Emmanuel Dennis (L)
Samuel Kalu (R) in training with Emmanuel Dennis (L) Twitter/watfordfc

After Watford's demotion to the Championship last season, Dennis was offered to Newcastle United earlier this summer.

However, it seems a deal to bring the former Club Brugge star back to the Premier League is back on with Newcastle United considering a £20m swoop.

While Newcastle United consider a move for Dennis, the forward and his other Super Eagles teammates will kick off life in the championship on Monday.

Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

Watford will begin the journey back to the top-flight with a late-night game against Sheffield United on Monday.

Dennis netted 10 goals last season in his debut season in England but they were not enough to keep the Hornets in the Premier League.

Emmanuel Dennis
Emmanuel Dennis Pulse Nigeria

The forward will be looking to kick start the season on a high at the Vicarage Road on Monday while looking for positive transfer news from St. James's Park.

Dennis, who can operate on the wings and as a striker, has also attracted interest from other Premier League sides like West Ham, Everton and the newly promoted side, Nottingham Forest.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Matthias Koch

    2022/23 Season Preview: Taiwo Awoniyi

  • Emmanuel Dennis celebrates with Alex Iwobi.

    Super Eagles forward attracts interest from desperate Newcastle United

  • Nottingham announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi

    Awoniyi reveals he wants to replicate what Kanu, Okocha did in the Premier League

Recommended articles

Arsenal to let Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper leave on loan

Arsenal to let Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper leave on loan

2022/23 Season Preview: Taiwo Awoniyi

2022/23 Season Preview: Taiwo Awoniyi

Super Eagles forward attracts interest from desperate Newcastle United

Super Eagles forward attracts interest from desperate Newcastle United

Official: Frank Onyeka gets 'Naija brother' at Brentford as Olakigbe signs

Official: Frank Onyeka gets 'Naija brother' at Brentford as Olakigbe signs

British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Trending

PRESEASON

'You talk too much!' – Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli
SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019
PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.