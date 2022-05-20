SUPER EAGLES

Napoli's Victor Osimhen beats AC Milan and Juventus stars to win Serie A award

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
The striker's excellent performance for the Neapolitans has earned him a prize in Serie A end of the season awards.

Victor Osimhen was named Serie A's U23 player of the season
Victor Osimhen was named Serie A's U23 player of the season

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has beaten Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and AC Milan to Serie A's U-23 striker of the season.

Osimhen, along with Leao and Vlahovic, were one of the best young strikers in the Italian top-flight this season. Sassuolo's duo of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori were also exceptional for their clubs.

However, Osimhen was named the best u-23 striker in the league ahead of all his rivals, despite scoring fewer goals than some of them.

The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals for Napoli in 26 league games after missing two months of action due to a facial injury he suffered in Napoli's clash against Inter Milan.

ALSO READ: Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen needs one more season at Napoli

Advanced stats suggest that Osimhen would have been a better signing for Manchester City than Haaland

'I be boy way still dey go kindergarten' - Osimhen debunks report that Napoli has his social media passwords

In contrast, Vlahovic has 24 in 35 games for both Fiorentina and Juventus, while Scamacca has scored 16 times in 35 games for Sassuolo.

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy
Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy Pulse Nigeria

Still, Osimhen was voted the best striker aged 23 or under in the league this season. The Super Eagles star missed out on the forward of the year, though, with Ciro Immobile picking up the prize.

Osimhen is only in his second year in Italy, joining Napoli in 2020. The Nigerian international joined Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of €81.3m. He still has three years left on his contract in Naples, but he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Osimhen
Arsenal are leading the race to sign Osimhen Pulse Nigeria

Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly leading the race to sign the 25-year-old.

