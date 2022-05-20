Napoli's Victor Osimhen beats AC Milan and Juventus stars to win Serie A award

Oshoala beats Vlahovic despite scoring less

Osimhen, along with Leao and Vlahovic, were one of the best young strikers in the Italian top-flight this season. Sassuolo's duo of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori were also exceptional for their clubs.

However, Osimhen was named the best u-23 striker in the league ahead of all his rivals, despite scoring fewer goals than some of them.

The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals for Napoli in 26 league games after missing two months of action due to a facial injury he suffered in Napoli's clash against Inter Milan.

In contrast, Vlahovic has 24 in 35 games for both Fiorentina and Juventus, while Scamacca has scored 16 times in 35 games for Sassuolo.

Still, Osimhen was voted the best striker aged 23 or under in the league this season. The Super Eagles star missed out on the forward of the year, though, with Ciro Immobile picking up the prize.

Osimhen's Napoli future in doubt

Osimhen is only in his second year in Italy, joining Napoli in 2020. The Nigerian international joined Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of €81.3m. He still has three years left on his contract in Naples, but he has been linked with a move away from the club.

