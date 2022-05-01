Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi ended his barren run in front of goal on Sunday afternoon, but Lorient suffered a 2-1 loss to Reims in their Ligue 1 clash at The Stade du Moustoir.
The 22-year-old striker was on target for Les Merlus, but it was not enough to hand them the victory.
Before the game, Moffi had not scored in the league for Lorient since the 6-2 demolition of Saint Etienne on April 8. However, he ended his drought with a brilliant solo effort in the loss to Reims.
Lorient still in a relegation battle
Lorient went into the game hoping to get a win that would have all but guaranteed their safety in the French top-flight for another season. But with the loss, their status in the league is not secured yet.
The home side were the better team in the first half with six shots on target compared to Reims one. However, it was Reims that drew the first blood, courtesy of a strike from Arber Zeneli in the 17th-minute.
Lorient hit back, though, through Moffi's excellent strike in the 32nd-minute. It was Moffi's seventh goal in the French top-flight this season.
The Nigerian's strike ensured both sides went into the break with the scores levelled. Lorient resumed the second half with more purpose, with Moffi playing his part.
Moffi's brilliant display
The ex-Kortjik striker made three key passes in the game and won four duels. But despite his best effort to help Lorient get the win, it was Reims that went home with the three points, courtesy of El Bilal Toure's strike just a minute before the hour mark.
Although Christophe Pelissier's men pressed for an equaliser, Reims held on for an important victory. The result means Lorient are now only three points ahead of Saint Etienne in 18th-place.
