LIGUE 1

Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 22-year-old striker was on target for Les Merlus, but it was not enough to hand them the victory.

Terem Moffi scored his seventh league goal of the season for Lorient
Terem Moffi scored his seventh league goal of the season for Lorient

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi ended his barren run in front of goal on Sunday afternoon, but Lorient suffered a 2-1 loss to Reims in their Ligue 1 clash at The Stade du Moustoir.

Recommended articles

Before the game, Moffi had not scored in the league for Lorient since the 6-2 demolition of Saint Etienne on April 8. However, he ended his drought with a brilliant solo effort in the loss to Reims.

Lorient went into the game hoping to get a win that would have all but guaranteed their safety in the French top-flight for another season. But with the loss, their status in the league is not secured yet.

The home side were the better team in the first half with six shots on target compared to Reims one. However, it was Reims that drew the first blood, courtesy of a strike from Arber Zeneli in the 17th-minute.

Lorient hit back, though, through Moffi's excellent strike in the 32nd-minute. It was Moffi's seventh goal in the French top-flight this season.

The Nigerian's strike ensured both sides went into the break with the scores levelled. Lorient resumed the second half with more purpose, with Moffi playing his part.

The ex-Kortjik striker made three key passes in the game and won four duels. But despite his best effort to help Lorient get the win, it was Reims that went home with the three points, courtesy of El Bilal Toure's strike just a minute before the hour mark.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

Although Christophe Pelissier's men pressed for an equaliser, Reims held on for an important victory. The result means Lorient are now only three points ahead of Saint Etienne in 18th-place.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Terem Moffi scored his seventh league goal of the season for Lorient

    Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

  • Alex Iwobi played as a Wingback in everton's narrow win over Chelsea

    Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

  • Heung-min Son (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Iheanacho's dying-minute goal no match for Heung-min Son's brilliance as Conte takes Tottenham into Top 4

Recommended articles

Rafael Leao's 10th goal of the season edges Milan closer to Scudetto

Rafael Leao's 10th goal of the season edges Milan closer to Scudetto

Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Moffi ends his goal drought but Lorient suffers a home loss to Reims

Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

Alex Iwobi stars at right-back as Everton stun Chelsea to keep Premier League hopes alive

Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

Iheanacho's dying-minute goal no match for Heung-min Son's brilliance as Conte takes Tottenham into Top 4

Iheanacho's dying-minute goal no match for Heung-min Son's brilliance as Conte takes Tottenham into Top 4

'Iwobi is now a right back' - Reactions as Richarlison gives Everton hope to survive relegation after victory against Chelsea

'Iwobi is now a right back' - Reactions as Richarlison gives Everton hope to survive relegation after victory against Chelsea

Trending

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo linked with a move to La Liga, Ligue 1 clubs

Odion Ighalo could leave Saudi Arabia this summer

What is going on with Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu?

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu has been struggling for a while (IMAGO/Action Plus)

Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

Mark Gleeson was full of praise for Olisa Ndah
SUPER EAGLES

Umar Sadiq craves Tammy Abraham, Afena-Gyan strike partnership at Roma

Umar Sadiq Tammy Abraham Felix Afena-Gyan