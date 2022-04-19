Maduka Okoye to travel 1 hour 30 minutes with his team to play a 6-minute game

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye was having a superb game having made nine saves including denying Lois Openda from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

The match was then interrupted by a pitch invader in the 81st minute which Maduka Okoye dealt with and then was hit in the head by a bottle thrown from the stands in additional time.

As a result, Sparta Rotterdam players went into the tunnel and refused to return to the pitch which led to the abandonment and cancellation of the match by Referee Rob Dieperink.

Sparta Rotterdam led 1-0 at the time of abandonment and the game will now be resume at 90 minutes with six minutes of extra time to play.

The game will resume behind closed doors with a goal kick from Okoye as that was the last action before it was abandoned in the first place.

It is unclear why the Netherlands FA opted against awarding Sparta Rotterdam all three points, making them travel all the way to play six minutes instead.

Vitesse is based in Arnhem, approximately 112 kilometres from Rotterdam, which means a one hour 30 minute drive for Maduka Okoye and his teammates.

This game could prove crucial for Sparta Rotterdam who currently sit bottom of the Eredivisie table with 22 points but could rise into safety with a win.

All they have to do is not concede for the six minutes of play today and they will move up two places to 16th on the log.