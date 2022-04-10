EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Maduka Okoye conceded more than one goal in a match for the first time in almost a month

Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)
Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was unable to keep league leaders Ajax Amsterdam at bay as Sparta Rotterdam fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday night.

Recommended articles

Okoye conceded two second-half goals to Davy Klaassen (49') and Dusan Tadic (62') as Ajax pelted the Rotterdam goal post with shot after shot following Joeri de Kamps handing the visitors a shock lead in the 33rd minute.

Rotterdam gave a good account of themselves on Saturday despite battling relegation, with Okoye pulling off some important saves to limit the scoreline.

Despite finishing on the losing side, Okoye put in another solid performance for the Henk Fraser-led team, clocking four (4) saves throughout the match with one of those saves within the penalty box.

Maduka Okoye has been solid between the sticks for Sparta Rotterdam this season (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Maduka Okoye has been solid between the sticks for Sparta Rotterdam this season (IMAGO/Pro Shots) Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old conceded more than one goal in a match for the first time since February 27, a 2-1 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Since then, Okoye had led Sparta Rotterdam on a three-match unbeaten run in the league, a streak that puts them just one point from leaving the relegation places, also having played one game less than every other side (with Vitesse Arnhem).

Sparta could leave the relegation zone for the first time in a while if they defeat Fortuna Sittard in their next Eredivisie game on Saturday, April 16 in a potential six-pointer game.

Sparta Rotterdam and Maduka Okoye face a season-defining run of games (IMAGO/ANP)
Sparta Rotterdam and Maduka Okoye face a season-defining run of games (IMAGO/ANP) Pulse Nigeria

Following the match against Sittard is a run of three games against the Top 8 sides in the league namely FC Twente (A), AZ Alkmaar (H), and FC Groningen (A).

Recently, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama noted that Okoye cannot be another 'Enyeama' but he can improve if Nigerians motivate and trust in him.

Okoye would keep trying to help Rotterdam beat the drop before he moves to another relegation-threatened side in the English Premier League, Watford at the end of the summer.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

    Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

  • Samuel Chukwueze

    Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

  • Taiwo Awoniyi

    Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Recommended articles

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

NFL to hold mid-year training camp in Africa

NFL to hold mid-year training camp in Africa

'Nice warm up for Chelsea' - Real Madrid fans confident of La Liga triumph with 12 point gap after victory against Getafe

'Nice warm up for Chelsea' - Real Madrid fans confident of La Liga triumph with 12 point gap after victory against Getafe

Around the track: What are the racers saying ahead of the Australian GP

Around the track: What are the racers saying ahead of the Australian GP

Ronaldo could be in big trouble after acting in disgraceful manner following Manchester United's loss to Everton

Ronaldo could be in big trouble after acting in disgraceful manner following Manchester United's loss to Everton

Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Played his heart out' - Reactions as Everton fans in awe of 'excellent' Alex Iwobi following Manchester United victory

Social media reactions as Alex Iwobi hailed in Everton win against Manchester United
Bundesliga

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Taiwo Awoniyi

Is Osimhen’s rudeness to Ikpeba payback for the Prince of Monaco’s similar behaviour in his prime years?

Osimhen and Ikpeba lock horns in battle of the Victors

'It's annoying that I did the press conference but you put me on the bench' - Cyriel Dessers calls out Feyenoord coaches

Cyriel Dessers played only 26 minutes as Feyenoord failed to grab the advantage in a 3-3 home draw against Sparta Prague (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)
SUPER EAGLES

Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze

Ahmed Musa comes on to help Fatih Karagumruk to a thrilling win against Kasimpasa

Ahmed Musa
SUPER EAGLES

Emmanuel Dennis goalless again as Watford's relegation troubles get worse

Emmanuel Dennis had no impact on the game against Leeds United with the Super Eagles striker failing to get a single shot off

Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for his future with the Super Eagles

Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?