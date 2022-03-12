Maduka Okoye enjoys rare vacation, keeps third clean sheet in Sparta Rotterdam's win

Okoye had a rare holiday as Sparta defeated their visitors Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 to give their fight against relegation a huge boost.

The 22-year-old smartly saved the two shots he faced en route a third clean sheet of the season for Sparta in the Eredivisie.

Adil Auassar was, however, the hero of the day as his second half strike proved to be the decisive winner for the struggling side.