Maduka Okoye enjoys rare vacation, keeps third clean sheet in Sparta Rotterdam's win

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a rare day for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as he kept his third clean sheet of the season

Nigeria's number one goalkeeper Maduka Okoye helped his club Sparta Rotterdam to an important win in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Okoye had a rare holiday as Sparta defeated their visitors Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 to give their fight against relegation a huge boost.

The 22-year-old smartly saved the two shots he faced en route a third clean sheet of the season for Sparta in the Eredivisie.

Adil Auassar was, however, the hero of the day as his second half strike proved to be the decisive winner for the struggling side.

With the result. Sparta Rotterdam are now just two points away from safety as they occupy 16th position on 20 points in the 18-man league.

