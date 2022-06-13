John Obi Mikel gives 'blunt' reason why Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea

The 29-year-old Belgian striker rejoined the Blues for a club record £97.5million fee in August last year, but failed to light up the Premier League after a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Lukaku just managed eight goals in the top-flight and looked has seemingly out of place in Thomas Tuchel's system.

The Belgian international is already looking for a route out of Chelsea and Inter are said to be Lukaku's preferred destination,

However, the Italian club's potential move to bring him back will be more complicated than usual with his current £325,000-a-week wages at Chelsea.

There's also been lots of talk amongst the Blues faithfuls who have lost faith in the Belgian who has found life in the Premier league difficult since his return.

Former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian International John Obi Mikel, has now revealed his reason for the Belgian's struggles upon his return to the club.

Speaking in a recent interview with Naija FM, the 35-year-old veteran gave his honest assessment of the situation with the Blues forward.

'The English league it totally different, too strong, too powerful. Italian league is too slow. The pace of English football is way too much for Italian league.' Mikel said.

Lukaku might not be new to the thrills of English football having played for West Brom and Everton as well as Manchester United before his eventual switch to Italy, but he has certainly looked off the pace since his return, struggling to influence games for the Blues under Thomas Tuchel.

Mikel himself is certainly no stranger to the rigorous pace and physicality of the Premier league.

The former Super Eagles captain spent an incredible 11 years at Stamford Bridge and is the longest-serving Nigerian to have ever played for the London giants.

During Mikel's time at Chelsea, he won two Premier league titles (2010 & 2015), three Emirates FA Cup titles (2007, 2009 & 2012), a Carabao Cup tophy, the FA Community shield, the UEFA Champions league (2012) and the Europa League title the following year.