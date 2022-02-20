SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen can conquer the world - Napoli boss Spalletti reveals he is 'scared' by Osimhen's talent

Damola Ogungbe
Luciano Spalletti is keen to get the best out of Victor Osimhen as the spearhead of Napoli's attack

Victor Osimhen is Napoli's most expensive signing following a £66m move from Lille in 2020 (IMAGO/Insidefoto)
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed that he is in awe of the huge talent that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen possesses and the future the striker can have in the game.

Spalletti compared the 23-year-old to Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly but stated that if Koulibaly was 'scary' then Osimhen is 'stratospheric.'

In an interview with the Napoli official radio station, Kiss Kiss Napoli, the Italian manager stated that he is excited about what the former Lille striker can become.

Spalletti said: “Osimhen? If Koulibaly is scary, he is stratospheric. I don't understand how far he can get, but the thought of what he can become excites me.

Spalletti relies on Osimhen's goals to sustain a push for the Serie A title
"The future possibilities makes me curious. He must understand where he can get to in the future."

The former Inter Milan manager highlighted Osimhen's performance against Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday as a glimpse of what Osimhen can do with his darting runs and good movement.

“In Barcelona, he showed that he has the physicality to put the defence of the opponent in difficulty," Spalletti explained.

Osimhen caused Barcelona problems with his pace in their Europa League fixture Thursday night
"You saw him in the last game go on those 40m runs, taking all the opposing defence with him and then missing the cross.

"He is close enough to executing those brushstrokes, but he must first convince himself he can do it. He can also do other things besides the runs."

The Napoli manager again challenged Osimhen's Napoli teammates to level up to the kind of service that the striker would need.

Spalletti had earlier said Napoli players need to play to Osimhen's strengths by playing quicker balls to him to run behind defenders.

The Italian manager reiterated: “His companions must also learn to live up to a player like this, follow his way of playing.

Osimhen has been influential to Napoli's attacking play against all season (IMAGO/AFLOSPORT)
"Playing with players like Osimhen, Koulibaly, Insigne and Fabian means being ready. When you play with these enormous talents you are a bit doomed to improve if you want to survive."

Osimhen has scored 10 goals and made three assists in 19 appearances for Napoli this season in all competitions.

The Super Eagles forward will be hoping to add to his goal tally when Napoli travel to Cagliari tomorrow as they engage in a three-way title battle for the Serie A with Inter Milan and AC Milan.

