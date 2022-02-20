Osimhen can conquer the world - Napoli boss Spalletti reveals he is 'scared' by Osimhen's talent

Spalletti compared the 23-year-old to Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly but stated that if Koulibaly was 'scary' then Osimhen is 'stratospheric.'

Spalletti believes Osimhen can achieve more than Koulibaly with Napoli

In an interview with the Napoli official radio station, Kiss Kiss Napoli, the Italian manager stated that he is excited about what the former Lille striker can become.

Spalletti said: “Osimhen? If Koulibaly is scary, he is stratospheric. I don't understand how far he can get, but the thought of what he can become excites me.

Pulse Nigeria

"The future possibilities makes me curious. He must understand where he can get to in the future."

He showed his quality against Barcelona - Spalletti on Osimhen

The former Inter Milan manager highlighted Osimhen's performance against Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday as a glimpse of what Osimhen can do with his darting runs and good movement.

“In Barcelona, he showed that he has the physicality to put the defence of the opponent in difficulty," Spalletti explained.

Imago

"You saw him in the last game go on those 40m runs, taking all the opposing defence with him and then missing the cross.

"He is close enough to executing those brushstrokes, but he must first convince himself he can do it. He can also do other things besides the runs."

Napoli players need to play at Osimhen's level

The Napoli manager again challenged Osimhen's Napoli teammates to level up to the kind of service that the striker would need.

The Italian manager reiterated: “His companions must also learn to live up to a player like this, follow his way of playing.

Pulse Nigeria

"Playing with players like Osimhen, Koulibaly, Insigne and Fabian means being ready. When you play with these enormous talents you are a bit doomed to improve if you want to survive."

Osimhen has scored 10 goals and made three assists in 19 appearances for Napoli this season in all competitions.