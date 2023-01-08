COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

Lorient proved too strong for their host Chataigneraie after a comprehensive 6-0 away win.

The club sealed the emphatic win without one of their most important players, Nigeria's Terem Moffi.

Moffi watched from the bench as his teammates ran riot in what was a one-sided affair at the Stade Henri Desgrane.

AFP

Cathline inspires Lorient to big win

With their top scorer, Moffi, 23, watching from the bench, French winger Yoann Cathline stole the show as he inspired his side to a big win.

The 20-year-old netted a brace in just over an hour on the pitch, with both goals coming in either half.

Other scorers on the day for Lorient include Mali's Ibrahima Kone, Stephane Diarra, another 20-year-old, Adil Aouchiche, and super sub, Adrian Grbic.

Up Next

Following their win earlier today, Moffi's Lorient will switch attention to the Ligue 1 where they face a difficult game against AS Monaco.

AFP

Lorient will host the principality side on Wednesday and will recall main man, Moffi to the starting eleven for that tie.