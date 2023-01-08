ADVERTISEMENT

COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

It was a case of no Moffi, no problems for the Ligue 1 side who enjoyed a comfortable Sunday.

Terem Moffi.
Terem Moffi.

Ligue 1 side Lorient are through to the next round of the Coupe de France following a comfortable win on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Lorient proved too strong for their host Chataigneraie after a comprehensive 6-0 away win.

The club sealed the emphatic win without one of their most important players, Nigeria's Terem Moffi.

Moffi watched from the bench as his teammates ran riot in what was a one-sided affair at the Stade Henri Desgrane.

Lorient players celebrate the win.
Lorient players celebrate the win. AFP

With their top scorer, Moffi, 23, watching from the bench, French winger Yoann Cathline stole the show as he inspired his side to a big win.

The 20-year-old netted a brace in just over an hour on the pitch, with both goals coming in either half.

Other scorers on the day for Lorient include Mali's Ibrahima Kone, Stephane Diarra, another 20-year-old, Adil Aouchiche, and super sub, Adrian Grbic.

Following their win earlier today, Moffi's Lorient will switch attention to the Ligue 1 where they face a difficult game against AS Monaco.

Terem Moffi celebrating after scoring for FC Lorient against PSG
Terem Moffi celebrating after scoring for FC Lorient against PSG AFP

Lorient will host the principality side on Wednesday and will recall main man, Moffi to the starting eleven for that tie.

The Super Eagles forward has scored 10 goals in 16 matches this season for Lorient in the Ligue 1 but last scored a goal for the club back in a 2-1 win over champions PSG back in November last year.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Terem Moffi.

    COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

  • Victor Osimhen scored his 10th Serie A goal of the season

    SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria

  • Awoniyi and Dennis. (NurPhoto)

    FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

Recommended articles

COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria

SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Mathew Yakubu is now a father of twins

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Osimhen and Lukaku will face each other on Wednesday

Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

Jerry Eze's what God cannot do does not exist phrase is becoming an 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

'WGCDDNE' - The religious slang becoming the anthem for Super Eagles stars