COUPE DE FRANCE: Lorient smash Chataigneraie without Super Eagles star Terem Moffi

Ligue 1 side Lorient are through to the next round of the Coupe de France following a comfortable win on Sunday.
It was a case of no Moffi, no problems for the Ligue 1 side who enjoyed a comfortable Sunday.
Lorient proved too strong for their host Chataigneraie after a comprehensive 6-0 away win.
The club sealed the emphatic win without one of their most important players, Nigeria's Terem Moffi.
Moffi watched from the bench as his teammates ran riot in what was a one-sided affair at the Stade Henri Desgrane.
Cathline inspires Lorient to big win
With their top scorer, Moffi, 23, watching from the bench, French winger Yoann Cathline stole the show as he inspired his side to a big win.
The 20-year-old netted a brace in just over an hour on the pitch, with both goals coming in either half.
Other scorers on the day for Lorient include Mali's Ibrahima Kone, Stephane Diarra, another 20-year-old, Adil Aouchiche, and super sub, Adrian Grbic.
Following their win earlier today, Moffi's Lorient will switch attention to the Ligue 1 where they face a difficult game against AS Monaco.
Lorient will host the principality side on Wednesday and will recall main man, Moffi to the starting eleven for that tie.
The Super Eagles forward has scored 10 goals in 16 matches this season for Lorient in the Ligue 1 but last scored a goal for the club back in a 2-1 win over champions PSG back in November last year.
