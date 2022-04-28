Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

Leicester fail to make their dominance count

Pulse Nigeria

Leicester had beaten PSV in the quarter-final while Bodo/Glimt were Roma's victims. The Foxes started brighter of the two, dominating early proceedings.

However, Roma were organised in defence, leaving Leicester to try speculative shots from outside. But for all of Leicester's possession, it was Roma that took the lead in the first half, courtesy of a finish from Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The Roma captain finished off a fine pass from Nicola Zalewski with a left-footed strike that went through the legs of Kasper Schmeichel in the 15th-minute.

To their credit, though, Leicester reacted well to going down. The Foxes piled pressure on Roma's defence and could have levelled the scores through Lookman.

However, the Nigerian international's effort from the edge of the box was parried away by Rui Patricio.

Brendan Rodgers' men finished the opening half strongly, but it was Roma that went into the break with a one-goal advantage.

The second half resumed in a similar fashion, with Leicester on the front foot. But despite dominating possession, they found it difficult to break down Roma's defence.

However, their pressure finally paid off in the 67th-minute, when Lookman bundled home a cross from Harvey Barnes. Lookman's goal was his first in the competition, and it gave the home side the belief to go for the win.

Kelechi Iheanacho denied by Roma's Rui Patricio

Pulse Nigeria

In their search for a winner, Rodgers brought on Kelechi Iheanacho for Jamie Vardy. The decision almost paid off when Iheanacho fired a superb curler from outside the box, but his effort was brilliantly parried away for a corner by Rui Patricio.

Leicester piled on more pressure, but it was Roma that got close to taking the win through Sergio Oliviera's shot.