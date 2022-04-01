SUPER EAGLES

'Abeg Naija, no vex' - Leon Balogun apologises to fans after Super Eagles' disappointing World Cup qualifiers

Leon Balogun has penned a heartfelt apology to Nigerians following the disappointing results from the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun
Super Eagles and Rangers defender Leon Balogun has broken his silence after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles failed to excite over both legs, eventually crashing out on away goals, as the Ghanaians held on to a deserved draw in Abuja.

At full time, Balogun was one of the more heartbroken players, seen expressing his disbelief in the few moments before angry fans chased players and staff alike into the tunnel.

Balogun in disbelief as the Super Eagles failed to qualify against Ghana
Having come to terms with the harsh reality, Balogun took to his official Instagram handle to apologize to Nigerians while also calling for support in future endeavours.

"In my 8 years as a Super Eagle, I have never seen so many hopeful and joyful faces supporting us, pushing us on relentlessly to reach our common goal and it was both, incredibly touching and overwhelming," Balogun said in a part of his statement.

Black Stars players and staff celebrating their Qatar 2022 ticket
Balogun, who was one of the few decent performers across both legs, asked Nigerians to look past the shortcomings of the Super Eagles, and support them in future endeavours.

"As players, we understand how much of an impact football can have on the mood of the nation - therefore we share your disappointment, frustration and pain.

"Abeg Naija no vex, make WE move forward in Unity - The Super Eagles of Nigeria go soar again!" the statement read.

Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey all featured in both legs for the Super Eagles. The trio will return to Scotland just in time to face arch-rivals Celtic in the Old Firm Derby on April 3.

