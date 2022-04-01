'Abeg Naija, no vex' - Leon Balogun apologises to fans after Super Eagles' disappointing World Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles failed to excite over both legs, eventually crashing out on away goals, as the Ghanaians held on to a deserved draw in Abuja.

At full time, Balogun was one of the more heartbroken players, seen expressing his disbelief in the few moments before angry fans chased players and staff alike into the tunnel.

Instagram

Having come to terms with the harsh reality, Balogun took to his official Instagram handle to apologize to Nigerians while also calling for support in future endeavours.

"In my 8 years as a Super Eagle, I have never seen so many hopeful and joyful faces supporting us, pushing us on relentlessly to reach our common goal and it was both, incredibly touching and overwhelming," Balogun said in a part of his statement.

Twitter

Balogun, who was one of the few decent performers across both legs, asked Nigerians to look past the shortcomings of the Super Eagles, and support them in future endeavours.

"As players, we understand how much of an impact football can have on the mood of the nation - therefore we share your disappointment, frustration and pain.

"Abeg Naija no vex, make WE move forward in Unity - The Super Eagles of Nigeria go soar again!" the statement read.