Noni Madueke to lock horns with Iheanacho, Ndidi as Leicester City get PSV in 'blockbuster' quarterfinal

Damola Ogungbe
Leicester City face PSV while AS Roma get horror Bodo or Glimt again in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals

Noni Madueke will return to England to face Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman as PSV take on Leicester City in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League
English Premier League side Leicester City have been drawn with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the quarterfinal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

This pits the Super Eagles trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman of Leicester City against potential international teammate Noni Madueke of PSV.

Madueke, born in Barnet but of Igbo origin, is yet to commit to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria but has represented England at all age grades since the U16s'.

Leicester City saw off French side Rennes 3-2 on aggregate to book their spot in Friday's draw with Iheanacho and Lookman grabbing a goal and an assist respectively across both legs.

Madueke contributed one goal and one assist across both legs as PSV posted an 8-4 aggregate victory over FC Kobenhavn to reach the last-eight.

The 20-year-old PSV forward has scored nine goals and created five assists from 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

In other UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final fixtures, AS Roma will have a rematch with Bodo/Glimt for a place in the semifinals.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their group stage performance against the Norwegian club during which they were summarily beaten 8-3 on aggregate.

Yira Sor and Peter Olayinka will hope to continue their impressive European form when their Slavia Prague side take on Feyenoord.

Yira Collins Sor has scored five (5) goals and assisted two (2) in four (4) Europa Conference League matches
Sor and Olayinka had a hand in all three goals of Thursday's second-leg Round-of-16 fixture against Austria's LASK.

Ligue 1 side Marseille will go head-to-head with PAOK Thessaloniki in the last quarter-final fixture for this round.

The first leg of the quarterfinal fixtures will be played on Thursday, April 7 with the return legs scheduled for Thursday, April 14.

Bodø/Glimt 🆚 AS Roma

Feyenoord 🆚 Slavia Prague

Marseille 🆚 PAOK

Leicester 🆚 PSV

