Iheanacho relishes deadly partnership with Osimhen in preparation to down Ghana

The Nigerian national team go head-to-head against their West African neighbours for the first leg of their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

Iheanacho and Osimhen are two of the top attacking options available to coach Augustine Eguavoen as he prepares his side to face Ghana on Friday.

Osimhen is a fantastic striker - Iheanacho

In an interview with FIFA.com., Iheanacho praised the qualities of Osimhen, tagging the Napoli striker as a 'great goal poacher.'

Iheanacho said: "Everybody knows he’s a fantastic striker. He’s a great goal poacher.

“He has great talent. I’m always very happy playing alongside him because I know his game, I know his strengths, and he knows mine as well.

Iheanacho reveals he likes playing behind Osimhen

The Leicester City forward also revealed that he joins playing alongside Osimhen, stating that he believes he has a good partnership with the Napoli forward.

“Sometimes, I find myself playing behind him. I think we have a good partnership and hopefully, we’ll work more together going forward," Iheanacho concluded.

Iheanacho is in form for Leicester City, having scored six (6) goals and created nine (9) assists in 32 appearances for his club so far this season.

Osimhen is also one of the most in-form strikers in Europe at the moment, netting four goals in his last two matches before joining up with the Super Eagles for the doubleheader against Ghana.