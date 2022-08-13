Super sub Aribo inspires brilliant Southampton comeback with first PL goal

A Rodrigo-inspired Leeds came, saw and almost conquered the Saints before super sub-Aribo's first goal of the season helped the host come from two goals down to share the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

Aribo came off the bench to give the Saints hope with his first Premier League of the season he was dropped by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who made changes to the team that lost scandalously to Tottenham in the first game.

However, the goal from the new Saints wasn't enough to save the Saints from successive defeats as Leeds left with all three points.

Aribo inspires remarkable comeback for Saints

In what was Aribo's home debut since his move from Rangers, the Nigerian midfielder came off the bench to inspire the Saints to a share of the spoils.

With Aribo watching from the bench, Rodrigo scored in either half to put Leeds ahead. His first goal was an excellent snapshot to put Leeds ahead in the first half.

Then, the second from Rodrigo arrived just at the hour mark with Aribo set to come on for the Saints.

But the home side got a lifeline the 25-year-old pulled one back for Southampton to open his Premier League account, to kick start the remarkable comeback.

