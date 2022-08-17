Jamilu Collins off injured, Semi Ajayi plays full 90 minutes in goalless clash between West Brom and Cardiff

The English Championship matchday four fixture at the Hawthorns failed to produce any goals mostly due to the wastefulness in the final third by both teams.

Two Nigerian internationals in Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins both started the game for West Brom and Cardiff respectively and while the former played the full game, the latter had his night cut short by an injury.

Semi Ajayi v Jamilu Collins

Semi Ajayi started in his usual central defensive position for West Brom and had a great game defensively and offensively.

The Super Eagles centre-back had seven recoveries and one clearance while also winning two of his three ground duels.

Ajayi had 51 touches, won 6/9 aerial duels and played four passes into the final third in what was a complete performance.

He completed 80% of his passes and had three shots on goal, two of which were on target but to no avail as West Brom failed to find the back of the net.

Jamilu Collins started on the other half of the pitch for Cardiff but his night didn’t last as long as he had hoped.

