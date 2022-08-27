PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi stars, Onyeka benched for 90 minutes as Brentford holds Everton to 1-1 draw

Jidechi Chidiezie
Everton have now gone on a run of four Premier League games this season without a win.

Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match between Brentford and Everton

Everton failed to register their first Premier League win of the season thanks to a late Vitaly Janelt equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium, which saw the Toffees' winless streak away to Brentford, which dates back to 1952, further extended.

Super Eagles midfielders Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka were offered different roles in the game as Iwobi featured for Frank Lampard's men while Onyeka, watched on from the sidelines.

Looking to continue their strong start to the season, Brentford created a flurry of early chances in the opening twenty minutes in search of a lead.

The best chance came on the twenty-minute mark when Mathias Jensen picked up possession 20 yards from goal and hit a low, fizzing effort to the far post that beat Pickford in the Everton net, but not the frame of the goal.

However, the Toffees opened the scoring against the run of play only a few minutes later, punishing the home side for not taking their chances.

Despite being strongly linked with a move away from the club, Anthony Gordon was in the starting lineup for Everton and rewarded his manager by collecting a Conor Coady long ball and slotting home for the opening goal of the match.

Anthony Gordon opened by scoring for Everton in the first-half before Vitaly Janelt equalized for the host in the second-half AFP

Everton continued to hold on to their lead in the second interval and saw the woodwork come to their rescue for the third time in the game when an acrobatic Christian Nørgaard strike hit the crossbar before being collected by Pickford.

However, the Bees finally cracked the Toffee’s rearguard from a set piece with just six minutes left in the proceedings after Janelt stabbed home at the back post from a Keane Lewis-Potter flick-on, seeing the home side snatch a much-deserved point.

Sitting in the top half of the table after four Premier League games will be taken as a roaring success for the West Londoners after gaining promotion to the top tier only two seasons ago.

