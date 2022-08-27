Iwobi stars, Onyeka benched for 90 minutes as Brentford holds Everton to 1-1 draw

Super Eagles midfielders Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka were offered different roles in the game as Iwobi featured for Frank Lampard's men while Onyeka, watched on from the sidelines.

Looking to continue their strong start to the season, Brentford created a flurry of early chances in the opening twenty minutes in search of a lead.

The best chance came on the twenty-minute mark when Mathias Jensen picked up possession 20 yards from goal and hit a low, fizzing effort to the far post that beat Pickford in the Everton net, but not the frame of the goal.

However, the Toffees opened the scoring against the run of play only a few minutes later, punishing the home side for not taking their chances.

Despite being strongly linked with a move away from the club, Anthony Gordon was in the starting lineup for Everton and rewarded his manager by collecting a Conor Coady long ball and slotting home for the opening goal of the match.

Everton continued to hold on to their lead in the second interval and saw the woodwork come to their rescue for the third time in the game when an acrobatic Christian Nørgaard strike hit the crossbar before being collected by Pickford.

However, the Bees finally cracked the Toffee’s rearguard from a set piece with just six minutes left in the proceedings after Janelt stabbed home at the back post from a Keane Lewis-Potter flick-on, seeing the home side snatch a much-deserved point.