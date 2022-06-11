Italian Serie A side Udinese set to add another Super Eagles star to their ranks

Joba Ogunwale
The Italian side have been linked with another Nigerian star to their side ahead of the new season.

Iheanacho Osimhen Dennis (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

Italian Serie A side Udinese have been linked with a move for in-demand Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis.

According to La Gazetta Dello, via Calcio Udinese, The White and Blacks are targeting Emmanuel Dennis as a potential replacement for Gerard Deulofeu.

Deulofeu is expected to join Real Sociedad this summer, and Udinese are eyeing Dennis as a replacement. The Super Eagles star is currently on the books for Watford, whom he joined last summer.

Dennis has been linked with many clubs after a remarkable debut season in the Premier League, which saw him score ten goals and record six assists for the Hornets.

What are Emmanuel Dennis' options going forward?
What are Emmanuel Dennis' options going forward? Pulse Nigeria

Although his goals were not enough to save Watford, his performances have alerted the attention of clubs in Europe.

However, Udinese holds the ace as they have the same owner as Watford, the Pozzo family.

Deulofeu, who is set to leave, joined the Italian side from Watford. Dennis could now follow the same route should both parties agree to a deal.

Should a deal be agreed, Dennis could be the second Super Eagles star at Udinese next season. The Blacks and Whites already have Isaac Success in their ranks.

Isaac Success is currently on loan at Udinese (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Success also joined the side on a season-long loan deal from Watford, with an option to buy. And after scoring two goals and providing seven assists for the club in the just-concluded season, Success and Dennis could be playing together in Italy's top-flight next season.

