Inevitable Ighalo scores again, fires Al-Hilal to big win over rivals Al Ittihad

Pulse Nigeria

Salem Al-Dawsari penalty had the Blue Eagles in front at the break at the Prince Faisal Stadium.

Al Ittihad bounced back in the second half through Haroune Camara who equalised for the visitors just before the hour mark.

Pulse Nigeria

However, their equaliser lasted just eight minutes as Ighalo showed just why he is still needed in the Super Eagles when he held off his marker before letting fly from just inside the box to restore Al Hilal's lead.

Moussa Marega and Andre had the ball in the net for Al Halil and Al Ittihad respectively but both goals were chalked off for offside.

Ighalo, who was subbed off in the 89th minute, proved to be the match-winner with his goal in the end giving the Blue Eagles the victory and all three points.