SUPER EAGLES

Inevitable Ighalo scores again, fires Al-Hilal to big win over rivals Al Ittihad

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Odion Ighalo showed just why the Super Eagles still need him after scoring his 16th goal of the season in Saudi Arabia

Odion Ighalo has scored 16 goals and assisted two more more 21 apps for Al Hilal.
Odion Ighalo has scored 16 goals and assisted two more more 21 apps for Al Hilal.

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo proved to be the match-winner after Al Hilal shocked league leaders Al Ittihad 2-1 in the Saudi Arabian Premier League on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles
Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 16 goals.
Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 16 goals. Pulse Nigeria

Salem Al-Dawsari penalty had the Blue Eagles in front at the break at the Prince Faisal Stadium.

Al Ittihad bounced back in the second half through Haroune Camara who equalised for the visitors just before the hour mark.

Salem opened the scoring at a packed Prince Faisal Stadium.
Salem opened the scoring at a packed Prince Faisal Stadium. Pulse Nigeria

However, their equaliser lasted just eight minutes as Ighalo showed just why he is still needed in the Super Eagles when he held off his marker before letting fly from just inside the box to restore Al Hilal's lead.

Moussa Marega and Andre had the ball in the net for Al Halil and Al Ittihad respectively but both goals were chalked off for offside.

Ighalo, who was subbed off in the 89th minute, proved to be the match-winner with his goal in the end giving the Blue Eagles the victory and all three points.

The goal was his 16th of the season and sees him extend his lead at the top of the Saudi Arabian Premier League scorers chart by two goals.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Odion Ighalo has scored 16 goals and assisted two more more 21 apps for Al Hilal.

    Inevitable Ighalo scores again, fires Al-Hilal to big win over rivals Al Ittihad

  • In-form Emmanuel Dennis will be vying for a place with Victor Osimhen as the striker in the Super Eagles starting XI

    He's not a team player - Yaya Toure raises alarm over Emmanuel Dennis' Super Eagles invitation

  • Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Insidefoto)

    A more arrogant Osimhen is the cure for Napoli's 'selfishness'

Recommended articles

BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead

BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead

Inter silence Salah, Mane on record-breaking appearance but Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with quarter-final spot

Inter silence Salah, Mane on record-breaking appearance but Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with quarter-final spot

'Wickedness in high places' - Reactions as five-star Bayern Munich rip Karim Adeyemi's Salzburg to shreds in humiliating fashion

'Wickedness in high places' - Reactions as five-star Bayern Munich rip Karim Adeyemi's Salzburg to shreds in humiliating fashion

'Give this man his Ballon d'Or' - Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's 'Absurd' 11 minute hat-trick against Salzburg

'Give this man his Ballon d'Or' - Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's 'Absurd' 11 minute hat-trick against Salzburg

Inevitable Ighalo scores again, fires Al-Hilal to big win over rivals Al Ittihad

Inevitable Ighalo scores again, fires Al-Hilal to big win over rivals Al Ittihad

Top 5 players available to sign from Russia in cheat code transfer window

Top 5 players available to sign from Russia in cheat code transfer window

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

Onazi, Musa and other players who did not deserve to make Eguavoen’s list

Ogenyi Onazi and Ahmed Musa were both included

5 Super Eagles stars who played for Chelsea under Roman Abramovich

John Obi Mikel (L) and Roman Abramovich (R)
SUPER EAGLES

Etebo, Dennis return, striker clearout: 5 talking points from squad announcement for Ghana WCQ

Oghenekaro Etebo (Twitter/Watford)
COMMENT

A more arrogant Osimhen is the cure for Napoli's 'selfishness'

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Insidefoto)
SUPER EAGLES

Onazi call-up dominates Eguavoen's controversial Super Eagles' list for Ghana World Cup Qualifiers

Ogenyi Onazi fell out of favour since the 2018 World Cup but he has now been given a look-in by Augustine Eguavoen (IMAGO/PRiME Media Images)
SUPER EAGLES

19 year old Wonderkid Amoo makes Super Eagles squad for World Cup qualifiers

Fc Copenhagen winger Akinkunmi Amoo has been called up to the Super Eagles squad
SERIE A

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Isaac Success has been playing topflight football since 2014 (IMAGO/NurPhoto)