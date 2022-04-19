WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I no trust una again' - Reactions trail Super Eagles 'easy' AFCON 2023 qualifying group

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Nigeria, were on Tuesday, drawn in Group A alongside Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and Sao Tome & Principe or Mauritius.

.
.

Following the completion of the draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series, Nigerians took to social media to claim that they wouldn't be surprised should the Super Eagles fail to qualify from their 'easy group.'

Recommended articles

Nigeria, were on Tuesday, drawn in Group A alongside Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and either Sao Tome & Principe or Mauritius.

The event was conducted by CAF Director of Competitions Samson Adamu and African football icons - Lucas Radebe of South Africa and Solomon Kalou of Ivory Coast - at the SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The tournament, scheduled to be hosted by Cote d'Ivoire between June 23 and July 23, 2023, will first, see 48 teams slug it out in 12 groups of four teams each.

For the Super Eagles, the contest will be against Sierra Leone: a team who stunned them in a 4-4 draw at Asaba during the AFCON 2021 qualifiers, Guinea-Bissau: a Group D opponent at the recently-concluded AFCON in Cameroon, and one of Sao Tome & Principe or Mauritius.

AFCON 2023 qualifying groups
AFCON 2023 qualifying groups CAF

As compared to the Super Eagles who are ranked 30th in the world and third in Africa, opponents Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau are the 108th and 115th-ranked teams in the world, based on the FIFA rankings released on March 31.

Sao Tome & Principe (189) and Mauritius (167) who could either be the fourth team in Group A, have both, neither previously qualified for an AFCON.

The qualifying matches are expected to take place between June 2022 and March 2023, with the first two matchdays to be played in June 2022.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the Super Eagles 'easy draw' on Tuesday.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • .

    'I no trust una again' - Reactions trail Super Eagles 'easy' AFCON 2023 qualifying group

  • Umar Sadiq opened the scoring for Nigeria against Guinea-Bissau at the last AFCON (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

    Super Eagles to face Sierra Leone again, reignites battle with Guinea Bissau

  • Super Eagles strikers

    Who is Nigeria's most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues this season?

Recommended articles

'Why did Fergie come and watch this match' - Reactions as Salah, Diaz and Mane help Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield

'Why did Fergie come and watch this match' - Reactions as Salah, Diaz and Mane help Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield

Lautaro Martinez helps Inter secure 'easy' win in Milan Derby to book place in finals

Lautaro Martinez helps Inter secure 'easy' win in Milan Derby to book place in finals

'I no trust una again' - Reactions trail Super Eagles 'easy' AFCON 2023 qualifying group

'I no trust una again' - Reactions trail Super Eagles 'easy' AFCON 2023 qualifying group

Nwakaeme plays decisive role to give Trabzonspor first leg lead in Cup semi-final

Nwakaeme plays decisive role to give Trabzonspor first leg lead in Cup semi-final

Super Eagles to face Sierra Leone again, reignites battle with Guinea Bissau

Super Eagles to face Sierra Leone again, reignites battle with Guinea Bissau

'Blue-haired' Super Falcons stars Oshoala and Ajibade return to training

'Blue-haired' Super Falcons stars Oshoala and Ajibade return to training

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

AC Milan's Kalulu names Osimhen strongest striker in Serie A

Victor Osimhen holding off Pierre Kalulu in their Serie A clash at the Diego Maradona Stadium in March 2022 (IMAGO/Gribauldi/ImagePhoto)
SUPER EAGLES

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Salisu Yusuf is back as the home-based Eagles coach
SERIE A

Mourinho silences Osimhen as Roma grab 91st-minute equaliser against Napoli

Victor Osimhen was powerless as Napoli threw away a lead in the 91st minute against AS Roma (IMAGO/Insidefoto)
SUPER EAGLES

Tom English hails Calvin Bassey for knocking out Celtic with 114th-minute sprint

Calvin Bassey's influence for Rangers in the Old Firm Derby was on both ends of the pitch as he forced a 144th-minute own goal against Celtic (IMAGO / Colorsport)
CHAMPIONSHIP

Colback's stunning 'fluke' goal highlights dominant Forest win over Semi Ajayi's WBA

Jack Colback celebrates his stunning goal. Inset (L-R): Johnson and Ajayi.
SUPER EAGLES

Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)
SUPER EAGLES

Who is Nigeria's most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues this season?

Super Eagles strikers
SUPER EAGLES

Poor coaching is not Nigeria's only problem - Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh