How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

Two Nigerians, Iwobi, Emmanuel Iwe and Ghanaian forward, Abu Danladi were all part of the action at the Minnesota stadium.

In what was their second game in pre-season after the 2-0 loss to Arsenal, a poor first-half performance saw the Toffees suffer a heavy 4-0 defeat to United.

All but one of the goals were scored in the opening first half as United took a 3-0 lead at the break.

The match in brief

Alex Iwobi featured for just 46 minutes and as such was on the pitch when Everton let in three of the goals on the day while Emmanuel Iwe made his debut for United.

Emmanuel Reynoso opened the floodgates from the spot in the 18th minute to put United 1-0 ahead.

Everton's summer signing, James Tarkowski, doubled the lead for the host with an own goal just after the half-hour mark before Luis Amarilla made it 3-0 four minutes later.

The third goal came despite an initial brilliant save from Jordan Pickford off a Bongokuhle Hlongwane save. But United went into the break with a comfortable and deserved lead.

In the second half, both clubs made a barrage of changes, including a debut for Iwe, the fans were made to wait until the final 12 minutes for the next goal and it was the home side who provided it.

Ghana's Danladi with the icing on the cake when he added a fourth from six yards out to wrap up the win.