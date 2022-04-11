SUPER EAGLES

Van Bronckhorst explains leaving Calvin Bassey out of Rangers' squad for big St. Mirren victory

Damola Ogungbe
Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Calvin Bassey fresh for Thursday's Europa League showdown with Braga

Calvin Bassey has been a mainstay at left-back for Rangers this season (IMAGO/Beautiful Sports)
Rangers' manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed why he chose to omit Super Eagles left-back Calvin Bassey out of the squad that faced St. Mirren on Sunday.

Van Bronckhorst stated that he left out Bassey for the weekend Scottish Premiership game so the 22-year-old can be 'fresh' for Rangers' crucial mid-week clash against Braga.

In Bassey's absence, Rangers picked up a big 4-0 victory away at the St. Mirren Park Stadium with Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo one of the goalscorers.

While Bassey might have missed out on the party on Sunday, it is almost certain that the Nigerian left-back will start for the Scottish champions on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

Calvin Bassey has been a big performer for Rangers on the European scene this season
Calvin Bassey has been a big performer for Rangers on the European scene this season Imago

Rangers welcome Braga to the Ibrox Stadium for the second leg of their quarter-final fixture as the Van Bronckhorst-led side look to overturn a 1-0 defeat from their first leg in Portugal.

While speaking to Rangers TV after the win over St. Mirren on Sunday, Van Bronckhorst said concerning Bassey: 'We have to mix things a little bit up because we have a hectic schedule.

“I didn't put Jack and Calvin [Bassey] in the squad today [Sunday] so they are fresh for Thursday's second leg against Braga.”

The Rangers manager noted that scoring four goals and conceding none before a crucial clash like Braga's is an important result that gives the team confidence.

The Dutch manager explained: "We said before the game we needed to win this game and get back to winning ways and we did.

Aribo scored his 8th goal of the season in the SPL as Rangers turned on the style against St. Mirren
Aribo scored his 8th goal of the season in the SPL as Rangers turned on the style against St. Mirren Pulse Nigeria

"We won 4-0, no goals against us and I think it gives us confidence for Thursday and the games ahead.

“We’re confident because we won today. But we’re also confident that we can get a win at home in Europe like we’ve shown in the past."

Van Bronckhorst further emphasised the importance of getting the right result on Thursday with a semifinal spot for Europe's secondary competition on the line.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun battling with a Braga player in his side's narrow loss
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun battling with a Braga player in his side's narrow loss Rangers

“There’s everything to play for. It’s to reach the semi-final of a European competition, so it’s something we need to fight for and to work hard on," the Rangers' manager said.

"On Thursday we’ll have the support of the crowd. Today they gave us the support we need and Thursday will be the same.”

Rangers' are now further behind in the bid to retain their Scottish Premiership crown after Celtic’s 7-0 walloping of St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Celtic are now on 82 points, six points more than Rangers with only one match left to play in the Scottish regular season.

