Spanish clubs battle to sign Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian Potter could be ready for a return to the Spanish first division, the La LaLiga.

Oghenekaro Etebo after a long injury lay-off at Watford last season.
Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo could be on his way back to the Spanish League, the La Liga Santander.

Etebo has appeared on the radar of no fewer than two La Liga club sides, Getafe and Real Valladolid, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report.

Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)
The 26-year-old, who currently plays for the English Championship side, Stoke City, has just one year left on his current contract with the Potters.

But it seems the club could cash in on him rather than lose him for free with interests coming from La Liga.

According to the Spanish outlet Pucelafichajes, via Sport, Getafe and Valladolid are ready to battle for the signature of the Stoke midfielder.

Etebo spent six months on loan at Getafe two years ago and could favour a return to the club.

Ogehenekaro Etebo when he joined Getafe two years ago (Twitter/Getafe)
However, the Madrid side will have to battle the newly promoted Valladolid this time for Etebo's service.

"Getafe is interested in getting this player. He has one year left on his contract and the operation could be closed in the coming days. For now, they have found another bid from Valladolid, although there are other La Liga teams that have also shown interest."

Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford)
Etebo, who spent last season on loan at Watford, also played on loan at UD Las Palmas in 2018. Feirense in Portugal and Turkish giant Galatasaray are other teams which the Nigerian has played for.

