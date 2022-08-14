Spanish clubs battle to sign Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

Etebo has appeared on the radar of no fewer than two La Liga club sides, Getafe and Real Valladolid, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report.

The 26-year-old, who currently plays for the English Championship side, Stoke City, has just one year left on his current contract with the Potters.

But it seems the club could cash in on him rather than lose him for free with interests coming from La Liga.

Etebo to return to La Liga

According to the Spanish outlet Pucelafichajes, via Sport, Getafe and Valladolid are ready to battle for the signature of the Stoke midfielder.

Etebo spent six months on loan at Getafe two years ago and could favour a return to the club.

However, the Madrid side will have to battle the newly promoted Valladolid this time for Etebo's service.

"Getafe is interested in getting this player. He has one year left on his contract and the operation could be closed in the coming days. For now, they have found another bid from Valladolid, although there are other La Liga teams that have also shown interest."

