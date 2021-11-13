RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

LBR 0-2 NGA: Gernot Rohr demands for "normal goals" from Super Eagles

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Super Eagles still have a lot of work to do to make the final round of the African Qualifiers

Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr

Despite a much-needed victory over Liberia in Tangier, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is not a really happy man at the moment.

Recommended articles
Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr Pulse Nigeria

Rohr lamented the lack of "normal goals" from his team after two penalties handed the Super Eagles the win over their host.

Nigeria created some good chances but failed to convert any of them as Victor Osimhen and substitute Ahmed Musa both expertly converted penalties in either half to give Nigeria a 0-2 win and all three points.

The win was Nigeria's third on the road in the African Qualifiers but coach Rohr, who was not surprised by Liberia's performance on the day, was not satisfied with what he saw and wants more after saying the team has 'a lot of work to do' as he bemoaned the lack of what he called "normal goals".

Super Eagles against Liberia
Super Eagles against Liberia Pulse Nigeria

"The game was not easy for us," Rohr said. "We knew before (this match) like the first one in Lagos. It was more difficult today. We had to play our great football with a few touches and going vertically forward. But the opponent was very organised and made a big fight."

"We got these penalties but were not able to score a goal playing (good) football. I think they were clear penalties but I would prefer to score normal goals but we could not. I hope we can do it in three days in Lagos."

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

The Franco-German also added that while he was happy with the return of some players, the Super Eagles still have a lot of work to do on their offensive play.

"The comeback of some players like (Wilfred) Ndidi, (Alex) Iwobi, who didn't play the last time, is a good thing for us. And we are still to work on our realism (sic) offensively. There is still a lot of work to do."

After the win in Tangier, Nigeria's Super Eagles remain top of Group C on 10 points, two ahead of Cape Verde, who will be in Lagos for the final match of the round on Tuesday.

The Eagles need just a point that encounter to book a place in the final round for the African Qualifiers.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter Nigeria tackles Rohr as Super Eagles score 2 penalties to beat Liberia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Twitter Nigeria tackles Rohr as Super Eagles score 2 penalties to beat Liberia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

LBR 0-2 NGA: Gernot Rohr demands for normal goals from Super Eagles

LBR 0-2 NGA: Gernot Rohr demands for "normal goals" from Super Eagles

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Missed opportunities, verdict on Osimhen v Ighalo - 5 things we learnt from Nigeria's victory over Liberia

Missed opportunities, verdict on Osimhen v Ighalo - 5 things we learnt from Nigeria's victory over Liberia

African Qualifiers: Osimhen, Musa on target as Nigeria defeat Liberia in Tangier

African Qualifiers: Osimhen, Musa on target as Nigeria defeat Liberia in Tangier

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Fans invade pitch for Salah selfies during World Cup qualifier

Fans invade pitch for Salah selfies during World Cup qualifier

Southgate to rotate team as England eye World Cup berth

Southgate to rotate team as England eye World Cup berth

Southgate downplays contract extension, focused on World Cup qualification

Southgate downplays contract extension, focused on World Cup qualification

Trending

Liberia vs Nigeria: Super Eagles are 'happy and ready', say Osimhen, Musa and Ndidi

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.

Super Eagles Update: 'Everything went well', says Gernot Rohr after first training session in Tangier

Gernot Rohr

Enyimba second choice goalkeeper John Noble replaces 'sick' Uzoho in the Super Eagles

John Noble

Super Eagles Update: Osimhen, Ighalo missing as 21 arrive Tangier, start training ahead of Liberia clash

Super Eagles