Free agent Onazi gets new club, signs contract with Italian side

The 29-year-old Super Eagles central midfielder joins in the Serie D as a free agent, having been without a club since his departure from Saudi side Al-Adalah.

Onazi returns to Italy for the first time since 2016 having donned the colours of Serie A side Lazio for four years.

Casertana FC

During his first spell in Italy, he scored four goals and made five assists for Lazio in the league, and amassed a total of 110 appearances for the club between 2012 and 2016.

His decisive goal against Napoli in 2015 saw the Biancocelesti, return to the Champions League after an eight years absence. In August 2016, Onazi left Lazio for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner and silver medalist at the FIFA U-17 World Cup becomes Casertana's 19th arrival this summer, and the second foreigner the Italian club will welcome this window after Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Nunez.

Pulse Nigeria

Casertana will play in Group H of the Serie D having finished in 7th-place in the 20-team league last season.

The Campania club who reaffirmed their intentions of gaining promotion with the signing, will bank on the former Lazio man's experience as they look to make a return to the Serie C.