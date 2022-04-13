Francis Uzoho sits out another Omonia Nicosia match

Pulse Nigeria

Nicosia qualified despite a 0-0 draw in the second leg on away goals rule after the first leg ended 1-1.

The club kept a clean sheet in the second leg without Uzoho, who also watched the first leg the quarter-final round from the bench.

The Super Eagles first choice has now missed the club's last three matches.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old goalkeeper wasn't the only Nigerian who missed the action at the GSP stadium.

Pulse Nigeria

His compatriot at the club, Shehu Abdullahi, also failed to feature for Nicosia in both legs.